MashCraft Brewing Adds to Fishers Location with New Pickleball Courts

FISHERS, Indiana – MashCraft Brewing, a locally owned brewery and taproom, is expanding its Fishers location to include an enclosed interactive patio and two pickleball courts. MashCraft opened its third location in Fishers in 2018. The expanded patio area adds 3,500 sq. ft, complimenting its 30 outdoor seats, more than 110 indoor dining seats, and a full menu.

“MashCraft was created to provide great beer and great service,” said owner Joe Janik. “These new pickleball courts add to the already great customer experience. Now families can come to MashCraft to eat good food, play fun games, and adults can drink great beer, too.”

Pickleball courts will be reserved on a first come, first serve basis through a board located near the courts. For corporate and community events, the courts can be reserved through the website. Courts are available for immediate use. Patrons must bring their own paddle and ball.

About MashCraft Brewing

MashCraft is a locally-owned and operated craft brewery with taprooms that serve three distinct communities in Fishers, downtown Indianapolis and Greenwood. Created by a serendipitous convergence of friendships, Andrew Castner, Joe Janik and John Lee opened the first location in Greenwood 2014. MashCraft takes pride in its variety, offering more than a dozen rotating mashed in-house beers on tap each month. Every taproom offers a full food menu and a family and dog friendly environment. From trivia nights to private event space, something great is always brewing at MashCraft.

For More Information:

https://mashcraft.com/