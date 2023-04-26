Mark Anthony Brands International Announces Distribution Partnership with B&S Across Premium Spirits Portfolio

Mark Anthony Brands International has announced a strategic global distribution partnership for its premium Spirits Portfolio with Global Travel Retail operators, B&S.

B&S will represent Mark Anthony Brands International’s newly launched White Claw™ Premium Vodka – the world’s first Triple Wave Filtered™ vodka, as well as award-winning Spirits Brands GLENDALOUGH Distillery (a range of premium Irish Whiskey and Irish Gins crafted from the Wicklow Mountains in Ireland) and BEARFACE Whisky (premium Canadian Whisky elementally aged in the Canadian Wilderness), into the Global Travel Retail channel.

The global distribution partnership is timely forMark Anthony Brands International as White Claw®, the creator of the USA’s number one-selling hard seltzer, launched White Claw Premium Vodka in the US in March.It’s the world’s first Triple Wave Filtered vodka, created through a first-of-its-kind filtration process that uses tremendous pressure equal to three 30-foot waves to give it distinctive taste, aroma, and smoothness.

Speaking on the announcement, Enda O’Sullivan, Vice President of Spirits at Mark Anthony Brands International said: ‘We are thrilled to further enhance our ambitious global distribution strategy with B&S and bring our incredible, premium Spirits portfolio to new audiences and consumers. B&S are a world class distribution partner with a network of duty-free retailers serving millions of travellers daily around the world, and we look forward to working with the team. We are hugely excited for the potential of Mark Anthony Brands International in the Global Retail Channel, kicking off with the launch of White Claw Premium Vodka in major USA Airports over the coming months.”

Maurice Riegel, Managing Director at B&S commented: “We are excited to team up with Mark Anthony Brands International and merge our expertise to bring their extraordinary products and new experiences to customers worldwide. This exclusive partnership marks a significant milestone in our pursuit of delivering world-class experiences through our global reach. With our shared passion for excellence and digital innovation we are eager to unlock Mark Anthony Brand International’s full potential within the travel retail market, setting new industry benchmarks!”

As part of the partnership, Mark Anthony Brands International products will be present with B&S at IAADFS Summit of The Americas in April, TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition (Singapore) in May and TFWA World Exhibition (Cannes).

Ronan O’Neill, Market Director of Spirits for Mark Anthony Brands International commented: ‘We are delighted to partner with B&S, who are an outstanding Global distribution partner. They will lead our travel retail strategy which is critical in building our desired awareness and reach on an international scale.”

As Mark Anthony Brands International continues the global roll-out of its premium spirits portfolio, the brandstell a story of inspiration, disruptive craft, and dedication to taste. Glendalough Distillery’s range of luxury Irish spirts are crafted in the scenic mountains of Wicklow in Ireland and have won multiple global awards, including Ireland’s Distillery of the Year in 2022 (New York International Spirits Competition). This year, Glendalough Distillery celebrates the launch of a new look for Glendalough Irish Gin range with an elegant new bottle design that was created in homage to the wild and ruggedness of the valley of Glendalough and the people that make its gins.

BEARFACE Whisky is an adventurous, Canadian whisky brand, produced using a unique Elemental Aging™ process. Hand-selected oak casks are aged in repurposed shipping containers in the Canadian wilderness, exposing them to the elements, with extreme temperature fluctuations amplifying how the whisky and wood interact.Led by Master Blender Andres Faustinelli,BEARFACE Whisky works with the Canadian elements and seasons to transform its whisky into something more wild and adventurous, giving it a bolder, smoother flavor that is distinctly BEARFACE.

About Mark Anthony Brands International

A member of the Mark Anthony Group of Companies, Mark Anthony Brands International develops and distributes a range of premium alcohol brands for sale in markets around the globe.? Based in Donnybrook Dublin, the company was established in Ireland in 2014.

