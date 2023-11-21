MaltCon2024 Registration Open And Speakers Announced; Dr. Patrick Hayes And Dr. Xiang Yin To Keynote

Early bird registration is now open for MaltCon2024, the largest international gathering of malt professionals that will take place on February 23-24, 2024.

The Craft Maltsters Guild is pleased to announce that Dr. Patrick Hayes of the Barley Project at Oregon State University (OSU) and Dr. Xiang Yin of Boortmalt/Prairie Malt will keynote the conference. Hayes, who just transitioned to Professor Emeritus of Barley Breeding and Genetics after working at OSU since 1986, was integral in the establishment of the OSU Research Malthouse and the development of the Thunder and Lightning, and now Lontra barley varieties, among many other milestones. Yin, whose experience in the industry includes working as the Global Director of Brewing Raw Materials Global Technical Director with Prairie Malt/Cargill Malt, is a past president of American Society of Brewing Chemists (ASBC), and is a fellow of the Institute of Brewing and Distilling. Early in his career, he taught malting and brewing at China’s Jiangnan University. Yin will share sustainable malting practices and technologies to reduce environmental impact while producing high-quality craft malt.

Hayes and Yin will be joined by more than 20 other speakers who are slated to present their expertise across all segments of the grain supply chain— from seeding and breeding to malting, brewing, and distilling. The full schedule will be announced on maltcon.online over the coming weeks.

MaltCon2024 will kick off with a Welcome Reception at The Rake at Admiral Maltings. Guests at this event can take a tour of the malthouse, sample thirteen collaborative beers made with craft malt from all over the country for the occasion, and enjoy a meal with friends. Multiple ticket types for this event include dinner, transportation to and from the event from Davis. Purchase tickets at maltcon.online.

Craft Maltsters Guild member, non-member and student pricing for both in-person and virtual conference participation is available on maltcon.online. All are encouraged to register early. Again this year, the Guild is offering a Malt Conference scholarship program to provide equitable access to education and opportunities in the craft malt industry. Applications for the in-person scholarship are due December 5, 2023, and applications for the virtual scholarship are due January 15, 2024.

About The Craft Maltsters Guild

Formed in 2013 by eight craft malthouses, the Craft Maltsters Guild’s mission is to promote and sustain the tradition of craft malting in North America, provide services and resources to the Association’s members, and uphold the highest quality and safety standards for Craft Maltsters.

