Lunar Launches First Variety Pack; Announces New Passion Fruit Hard Seltzer

NEW YORK, New York – Lunar, the first Asian-American craft hard seltzer made with real fruits from Asia, announced the launch of Lunar Hard Seltzer’s first Variety Pack as a result of popular demand from customers and retail partners nationwide.

The Variety Pack, which features four of Lunar’s year-round flavors, hits shelves this month and includes eight cans of the following exciting varietals:

Yuzu Hard Seltzer 4.7% – Flagship seltzer; floral and aromatic, featuring yuzu juice from Japan’s coastal Shimane prefecture

Lychee 4.7% – Tropical and fruity, made with lychee puree from Thailand

Korean Plum 4.7% – Fermented Korean plums and brown sugar combine beautifully into a complex, honeyed seltzer take on plum wine

Passion Fruit 4.7% – Delightfully tangy and a tad sweet, with a bright, tropical aroma. Made with passion fruit puree and a touch of organic lime juice

“The launch of this variety pack comes as a direct result of customer demand which is quite exciting,” said Kevin Wong, co-founder of Lunar. “Our fans love each of these flavors and have been asking for us to develop a variety pack offering, so we’re pleased to provide our customers with what they’ve been asking for!”

By way of the launch of the Variety Pack format, Lunar is also pleased to introduce their new Passion Fruit Hard Seltzer into the market.

Wong elaborates, “Passion fruit is a world-famous fruit that plays a big part in cultures and cuisines across the globe, including Taiwan where my family is from. Yet we couldn’t find offerings in the market that we felt did the “king of juice” justice, so we decided to take a swing at it, the Lunar way…with real fruit.”

Lunar’s latest release is crafted with real passion fruit puree and a touch of organic lime juice that combines into a juicy, tart and tropical flavor profile that’s perfect for the summer.

The new variety pack and Passion Fruit flavor are now available online and in stores and restaurants across New York City including Trader Joe’s.

About Lunar Hard Seltzer

Lunar aims to pioneer the next generation of RTDs by crafting quality beverages with unique flavors that celebrate identity, heritage and culture. Lunar’s core line is the first craft hard seltzer made with real fruit from Asia. Juicy and deliciously authentic, Lunar’s seltzers are 110 calories, gluten free and are all natural.

At 4.7% ABV, customers can experience Lunar’s unique flavors of yuzu, lychee, Korean plum, and passion fruit in stores in NY, VA, and GA, as well as online.

As a minority-owned, Brooklyn-based brand, Lunar is proud to donate a percent of proceeds to nonprofits and causes supporting the AAPI community.

For More Information:

http://www.drinklunar.com