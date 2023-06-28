Lunar Hard Seltzer Expands Distribution Network, Enters California

NEW YORK, New York – Just in time for summer, Lunar Hard Seltzer is excited to announce its expansion into California, bringing its full line of craft hard seltzers made with real Asian fruits to the West Coast for the first time and marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth plans.

With this expansion into the Golden State, enthusiasts no longer need to visit the East Coast to enjoy Lunar’s highly acclaimed seltzers, which come in a variety 8-pack and 4-packs of Yuzu, Lychee, Korean Plum and Passion Fruit.

“Since 2020, we’ve received pics from fans who crammed Lunars into their luggage when flying back to the West Coast,” says co-founder Sean Ro. “We’re thrilled to finally make their journey a bit easier.”

As a NYC-based brand, Lunar has deliberately expanded distribution across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic over the past two years, tracking a combination of factors like customer waitlist size, on-premise sophistication, and route-to-market.

“This expansion has been years in the making for us. While our California email waitlist is our largest segment, we wanted to ensure we had the right team, a solid supply chain and great partnerships ready to support the market,” says co-founder Kevin Wong.

To get their products into the hands of local consumers, Lunar has partnered with Lime Ventures across the state.

“We’ve been eagerly waiting to partner with Lunar ever since they came on the scene,” said Marie Davenport, co-owner of Lime Ventures. “Their infectious enthusiasm, innovative approach, delicious product, and proven brand clearly resonate with consumers of all types, and so we’re looking forward to our partnership.”

Lunar’s launch partners in California include BevMo!, 99 Ranch Market, Total Wine & More, Gus’s Community Markets, Bi-Rite, and Berkeley Bowl.

“As today’s consumers continue to shift to the flavor category, our focus on innovative flavors made with real fruit juice puts us in a perfect position to exceed our growth plans and continue driving top tier velocities as we scale the brand,” says Wong.

About Lunar Hard Seltzer

Lunar is an award-winning craft hard seltzer spotlighting traditional and modern Asian flavors with real fruits and ingredients. Launched in 2020 by longtime friends and homebrewers Sean Ro and Kevin Wong, the brand offers four core flavors: Yuzu, Lychee, Korean Plum, and Passion Fruit. Lunar is available in New York, Massachusetts, Virginia, New Jersey and California at top-tier retail partners such as Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, Costco, Total Wine, 99 Ranch Market and BevMo.

Advocating for diversity and representation in the beverage industry, Lunar takes a cultural, culinary approach to flavor innovation, often releasing collaborations with notable Asian American chefs and Michelin-starred restaurants. Lunar has been consistently ranked among the best hard seltzers by media publications including Men’s Health, Delish, Rolling Stone, Vinepair, Gear Patrol, Brewbound, and many more.

About Lime Ventures

In a global culture increasingly dominated by megacorporations whose consuming interests are their bottom lines, those who craft quality goods operate at a distinct disadvantage. We at Lime Ventures seek to redress this inequity to the best of our ability by making beverages of genuinely high quality more readily available.

For More Information:

https://www.drinklunar.com