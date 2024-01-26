Luna Bay Unveils Lakehouse Sparkling Sweet Tea

CHICAGO, Ill.— Luna Bay, a female-founded brand known for its premium tea-based beverages, is proud to announce the expansion of its hard tea line with the launch of the Lakehouse Sparkling Sweet Tea Variety pack. This new collection of hard teas features three delicious flavors – Strawberry Peach, Passionfruit Punch, and Spiked Lemonade, each inspired by sunny days by the lake and moonlit bonfires by night.

Luna Bay takes pride in offering a product that not only delivers on taste but also aligns with consumers’ values for high quality beverages. The Lakehouse Sparkling Sweet Tea Variety Pack is made with all real ingredients, ensuring a refreshing beverage choice for those seeking a more natural alternative. As with all Luna Bay products, each purchase gives back to 1% For the Planet to provide resources to organizations that help preserve the Earth.

Luna Bay’s commitment to innovation shines through in the Lakehouse Sparkling Sweet Tea Pack. CEO Bridget Connelly expresses her enthusiasm for Luna Bay’s continued innovation in the hard tea space, stating, “We are passionate about crafting high quality beverages the Luna Bay way. It is an exciting challenge for us to take a classic drink and reinvent it. Sweet iced teas are a popular lakeside beverage, so we decided to take that concept but make it with natural sweetness, bold tea and simple ingredients.”

The Lakehouse Sparkling Sweet Tea Variety Pack is set to debut exclusively at Whole Foods locations across the United States. Additional retail partners will be announced in the coming months as Luna Bay continues to expand its reach. Visit drinklunabay.com for more places to buy.

About Luna Bay

Luna Bay was born out of a desire to make a change in the alcohol industry – to brew something better for ourselves, our minds, our planet. From that desire, we created naturally brewed beverages with wholesome, ethically sourced ingredients. Luna Bay was started by a team of women passionate about wellness, adventure, and community. We plan to spread those values through simple, honest beverages. All of our products are gluten free, vegan, and non-GMO.

For More Information:

https://drinklunabay.com/