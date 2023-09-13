Luna Bay Partners With Republic National Distributing Company

CHICAGO, Ill.— Female-founded beverage brand, Luna Bay, announced its partnership with the Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), one of the largest national distributors of premium wine and spirits in the country. RNDC shares Luna Bay’s mission to make better-for-you beverages more accessible and their alliance further reinforces the tremendous runway in the hard kombucha and beyond beer segment. Together, RNDC and Luna Bay will expand Luna Bay’s distribution in key markets including Illinois, California and Texas, as well as launch in new states including Arizona and Washington.

“RNDC is known for their strong go to market strategies and ability to build brands in the marketplace. Aligning with a strong distribution partner is critical for young brands like ours, so we are thrilled to have RNDC on our side to help us reach our growth goals.” said Luna Bay CEO and Founder, Bridget Connelly.

In a male-dominated industry, Luna Bay is led by an entirely female leadership team, and is on a mission to make the beverage industry better by creating high quality Yerba Mate tea-based drinks (hard kombuchas and hard teas) that are vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO and made with real ingredients. As a testament to Luna Bay’s commitment to sustainability and environmental initiatives, along with the brand’s founding mission to promote wellbeing, Luna Bay will continue its partnership with 1% For The Planet, a non-profit dedicated to inspiring businesses and individuals to support environmental solutions, as its distribution continues to grow.

Luna Bay hard kombuchas and hard teas will be available in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Florida, Massachusetts, Montana, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin.

About Luna Bay Booch

Luna Bay was born out of a desire to make a change in the alcohol industry – to brew something better for ourselves, our minds, our planet. From that desire, we created a naturally brewed boozy beverages with real, ethically sourced ingredients. Luna Bay was started by a team of women passionate about wellness, adventure, and community. We plan to spread those values through simple, honest beverages. All products are gluten free, vegan, low in sugar, and made with real ingredients.

