LUKI Brewery to Unveil Sustainability Metrics and Release Beer with Sustainable Grain on Earth Day

ARVADA, Colorado – Operating a brewery uses a lot of natural resources. Since day one LUKI Brewery has designed and developed its processes to focus on responsible sustainability practices for breweries similar in size. For LUKI, self-reporting is the first step towards making sure that the brewery is performing at optimal levels.

“After almost three years, we feel it’s time to benchmark our efforts, and we’re happy to see results like our water usage,” says LUKI Co-Founder and Ringmaster Jeff Smith. “Breweries of our size use a median of 13 gallons of water to one gallon of beer out of the tap. In 2022, we had a 7-to-1 ratio, and will continue efforts to improve as we grow.”

The brewery’s self-reporting, which will be shared on April 22, is the kick-off to LUKI’s Earth Day celebration. The brewery has teamed up with Scraps Mile High, a compost pick-up service, to brew a beer using a sustainable grain called Kernza® from Sustain-A-Grain. This perennial grain grows year-round and has massive roots that help improve air, soil and water quality. Mobius Loop, a light Blonde Ale with a slightly sweet, nutty flavor, as well as a 5-gallon cask-version of the beer with local honey from the downtown Denver rooftop beehives at Civic Center Plaza, will tap at noon.

Sustainability practices can be a daunting task so LUKI has also invited the following vendors for an informational open house from 3 to 6:30 p.m.

Scraps Mile High: premiere compost pickup service

Homestead in the Hood: bringing hive fresh honey to your home

Rose Roots Community Garden: organic community garden

And more to come! Check LUKI’s website frequently for updates

Hip Hop and Funk Group, People In Between, will play two sets (3-4:30 p.m. and 5 to 6:30 p.m.) and D’Toque Food Truck will be stationed at the brewery serving up delicious Salvadorian eats.

“Preserving natural resources has been in our DNA since back in our homebrewing days where we were coming up with ways to save and reuse as much water as possible,” says Smith. “So come and check out what we’re up to and learn how you can also take small steps to preserve our environment!”

About LUKI Brewery

Established in 2020, LUKI Brewery is a family and dog-friendly brewery located in Arvada, Colorado. Inspired by the Golden Era of the circus and harnessing familial ties with the Ringling Bros. that stem back to the 1920s, LUKI provides an array of beer styles and a space that provides entertainment, wonder and community. Welcome to the show.

For More Information:

https://www.indiecreativeco.com/news/lukibreweryearthday2023