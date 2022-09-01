LUKI Brewery Hosts 2nd Annual Oktoberfest Celebration Sept. 17 – Oct. 3

Who: LUKI Brewery, a circus-themed brewery that provides an array of beer styles in a space filled with entertainment, wonder and community, is proud to announce their two-week long Oktoberfest Celebration.

When: Saturday, Sept. 17 through Monday, Oct. 3

Where: LUKI Brewery (14715 W 64th Ave Units A&B, Arvada, CO 80004)

What: One of LUKI’s favorite times of year returns with multiple activities throughout the multi-week celebration that includes fun, food and beer. Dip Bavarian pretzels in authentic German mustard from XLVII’s Bakery, polish it off with specialty beer releases, and make sure to visit the brewery on Sept. 30 where you dress to impress in Lederhosen or Dirndl dress for free beer, participate in hourly Stein-holding contests, and enjoy live polka music with Denver’s Thirsty 5! Mark your calendars for the following events:

Sept. 9: In Like a Lion Märzen release – brewed this past March and lagered for six months, this malt-forward treat used a blend of traditional base malts including Pilsner, light Munich, and a touch of Vienna. Some very light German caramel malt adds a nice sweetness of honey and toffee, with hints of rich biscuit. Hopped with Hallertau Mittelfrüh for a floral finish, this 5.3% ABV Marzen will knock your loferl off!

Sept. 17: Helles Breaks Loose release – this pillow-like light lager is for raising a toast in your Mass Glass! German Pilsner Malt and a touch of very light crystal make up the malt here, with a hop blend of Tettnanger and Hallertau Mittelfrüh to punch up a bouquet of flowers and spice without getting in the way of the clean malt flavor. This is a fantastic session Helles that's the perfect compliment to bratwurst, pretzels, and anything else Oktoberfest can throw at you!

LUKI's Oktoberfest coloring contest is back for another year! Three winners chosen by LUKI staff get a free crowler, and all proceeds go to the Colorado Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.

Three winners chosen by LUKI staff get a free crowler, and all proceeds go to the Colorado Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. Buy a LUKI 1-liter Glass Tankard and get full pours of the Helles for the 16oz price any time you bring your glass in (once per visit)

Food trucks with special menu items to celebrate the season – including beer cheese with LUKI’s Marzen at El Jefe’s Brats and Tots

The height of the celebration is on September 30! Channel your inner German and wear something thematic to get a discount on beer (full Lederhosen or Dirndl dress will get you free beer)! Participate in hourly Stein-holding competitions for your choice of LUKI tankards or gift cards, and then enjoy live polka music with Denver's Thirsty 5!

Channel your inner German and wear something thematic to get a discount on beer (full Lederhosen or Dirndl dress will get you free beer)! Participate in hourly Stein-holding competitions for your choice of LUKI tankards or gift cards, and then enjoy live polka music with Denver’s Thirsty 5! Oct. 1: Grammy’s Pumpkin Pie returns – this seasonal 6.5% ABV brown ale uses a hand-blended spice blend from an old family recipe, as well as roasted butternut squash with brown sugar and lots of pumpkin puree, that will remind you of your favorite family gatherings and Grandma’s awesome pies

About LUKI Brewery

Established in 2020, LUKI Brewery is a family and dog-friendly brewery located in Arvada, Colorado. Inspired by the Golden Era of the circus and harnessing familial ties with the Ringling Bros. that stem back to the 1920s, LUKI provides an array of beer styles and a space that provides entertainment, wonder and community. Welcome to the show.

For More Information:

https://www.indiecreativeco.com/news/lukibrewery2022oktoberfest