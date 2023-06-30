LUKI Brewery Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary on July 22

ARVADA, Colo.— LUKI Brewery, a circus-themed brewery who has familial ties with the Ringling Bros. dating back to the 1920s, is celebrating three years in business on Saturday, July 22 with a “cabinet of curiosities” themed soiree. The day-long event will include performances by Soul Penny Circus, live music, special anniversary beer releases, and concludes with a TV game show night.

“Every anniversary we showcase a specific element of the circus,” says LUKI Co-Owner and Head Ringmaster Jeff Smith. “This year we chose ‘oddities and curiosities’ because it matches the experimentation that we’re going to be focused on throughout the year. Be it outlandish styles, unknown hops, or the latest in yeast advancements, we’ll be balancing traditional beers with those beer curiosities!”

LUKI’s 3-year anniversary party will include the following:

Live music from 12-3 p.m.

Performances by Soul Penny Circus from 3-6 p.m.

Anniversary specialty releases, and some with very limited release: Barrel-Aged Cirque Royal, a Belgian Quad Cotton Candy IPA Hop Curio IPA – Rotator Series Raspberry Wheat Orange Shandy

The Savage Beet food truck will be on-site serving up chef-driven and plant-based eats

TV Game Show Night with host Rion Evans from 7-9 p.m. This fully interactive experience puts you into your favorite game shows, like Family Feud, Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, and Press Your Luck, as if you were on TV. Stay for the fun and win prizes.

“Once again, all of us at LUKI are humbled with the love we’ve been shown throughout our first three years,” says Smith. “We’re happy to continue to amaze our guests with unique events, and look forward to another year of entertainment and tasty beer.”

About LUKI Brewery

Established in 2020, LUKI Brewery is a family and dog-friendly brewery located in Arvada, Colorado. Inspired by the Golden Era of the circus and harnessing familial ties with the Ringling Bros. that stem back to the 1920s, LUKI provides an array of beer styles and a space that provides entertainment, wonder and community. Welcome to the show.

