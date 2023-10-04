LUKI Brewery Announces the Return of Gilmore Girls Day on Oct. 15

ARVADA, Colo.— LUKI Brewery officially welcomes the fall season with the return of the Third Annual Gilmore Girls Day on Sunday, Oct. 15 from 12 to 5 p.m. Fans of the mother-daughter show that has captivated generations of fans are encouraged to dress to impress as their favorite Gilmore Girls character, tune in for a live Q&A with actress Shelly Cole (Madeline), enjoy some of Miss Patty’s Founders Day Punch, test your knowledge at the ultimate Gilmore Girls Trivia, and participate in activities like Dog Swami fortune-telling and a Yale hat station. Pre-orders for limited-quantity VIP packages, which can be purchased online, begin today through Oct. 14.

“We have two daughters—one in high school and one in college,” says LUKI Brewery Co-Owner Cammy Smith. “While more time is passing since the original airing of the show, we have fun watching old episodes together and joking with each other about the unique relationships between mother and daughter across three generations.”

While Gilmore Girls Day is free to attend, seating is first come, first serve. The following options to enhance your Stars Hollow experience are encouraged:

Activity Pack ($10): 3 tries on Richard’s Putting Green (hole-in-one gets a raffle ticket to win Rory’s golf hat), the Amazing Dog Swami Fortune-Telling, one necklace at Emily’s pearl station, and one hat at the Yale Hat Station

The Gilmore Healthy Eats Pack ($10): Pop tarts, Mallomars, Cheese Puffs, Red Vines, Twinkies, and a Luke’s LUKI’s logo sticker

“I Am All In” VIP Package ($30): Preorders begin today and run through Oct. 14 for this exclusive deal that gets you Bottomless Founders Day Punch, Luke’s LUKI’s mug, Activity and Healthy Eats Packs, PLUS reserved seating

Richard’s Putting Green, logo stickers, and mug are also available à la carte

Gilmore Girls Day lineup of events include:

12:00-2:00 p.m. – Enjoy several activities around the taproom including: Induction into the Yale Daily News: All newbies to the college paper, that’s all of you, will need to make paper hats, bonus points for the most couture looking hat, to be inducted into the Yale Daily News Emily’s pearl station – build your best necklace that would make any DAR member green with envy Get your fortune told from The Amazing Dog Swami, featuring LUKI’s resident brewdog chiweenie, Barley! Try your luck at Richard’s putting green. Score a hole in one and get a raffle ticket to win a replica of Rory’s golf hat!

2:00-3:00 p.m. – Q&A with actress Shelly Cole: Ever wonder what it’s like to wander the halls of Chilton? What’s it like being a member of Paris’ clique? Shelly Cole plays the ditzy but lovable Madeline on the show and she’ll be at LUKI for a special Q&A with Cammy. Come with your questions because there will be some time reserved for audience participation

3-5 p.m. – Put on your thinking caps, or your handy Yale Daily News paper hats, and join us for Gilmore Girls Trivia with Cammy and Jeff Smith

All day, we encourage you to enjoy a knit-a-thon, and we’ll also have Gilmore Girl-themed coloring pages out for those idle hands.

“Gilmore Girls Day at LUKI, like the show, has also developed a cult following,” says Smith. “We love how many people reached out to us asking if we were hosting this event again this year and we’re looking forward to putting this event together for our Gilmore Girls-loving community!”

Life’s short. Talk fast. So come to LUKI’s Gilmore Girls Day on October 15!

About LUKI Brewery

Established in 2020, LUKI Brewery is a family and dog-friendly brewery located in Arvada, Colorado. Inspired by the Golden Era of the circus and harnessing familial ties with the Ringling Bros. that stem back to the 1920s, LUKI provides an array of beer styles and a space that provides entertainment, wonder and community. Welcome to the show.

