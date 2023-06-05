Loverboy Offers a Taste of the Italian Coast with New Limoncello Spritz

NEW YORK, New York – To give wanderlust-filled imbibers a taste of Italian summer, Amalfi-coast style, Loverboy, the fast-growing maker of premium canned sparkling hard teas, spritzes and cocktails, today debuted its latest adult treat: Limoncello Spritz.

At 6% ABV, bright, effervescent and kissed with citrus, Loverboy Limoncello Spritz is an ultra-refreshing take on the traditional after-dinner drink found on so many Italian tables.

“Kyle and I went to Italy last year and fell in love with all things Amalfi. We came back wanting to capture that feeling – and taste – for our fans,” said Amanda Batula, creative director at Loverboy. “Think of our Limoncello Spritz as your getaway to Italy this summer. You can sip it poolside, beachside or anywhere you want that dolce vita mindset.”

Unlike drinking Limoncello straight, Loverboy’s Spritz is entirely approachable – gently sweet and zesty, never syrupy.

“This is the first spritz flavor we’ve launched that’s inspired by an Italian original. It’s so good it will have you ditching Aperol this summer,” said Kyle Cooke, CEO and founder at Loverboy. “Our Limoncello Spritz will make you rethink everything you may have thought about Limoncello. In fact, Amanda and I aren’t even huge Limoncello fans in shot form, but Limoncello Spritz is light, sparkling, and captures all the refreshing lemon zest, without the heavy sweetness or burn. That makes it perfect for American palates while staying true to its origins.”

Like the rest of the Loverboy Spritz lineup, the new flavor is gluten free, made with zero added sugar and just 110 calories per can.

To bring the feeling of the Italian coast fully to life, Loverboy is also launching a line of limited-edition Amalfi inspired merchandise in celebration of the new recipe. Beginning this month, fans can purchase the Amalfi Bundle: a lemon-print scarf, woven beach tote and lemon keychain for $55.

Loverboy Limoncello Spritz is available in an 8-pack exclusively on Loverboy’s website, selling at $39.99. Available for a limited time only, while supplies last.

About Loverboy

Loverboy is a premium alcohol and lifestyle brand that continues to trailblaze new standards when it comes to the ready-to-drink beverage category. Best known for its sparkling hard teas, spritzes and martini canned cocktails, Loverboy’s beverages are all gluten-free and made with pure, high-quality ingredients, including organic brewed tea, Monk Fruit and zero added sugar. Loverboy has quickly become one of the fastest-growing alcohol brands and fifth fastest growing CPG brands in the U.S. It was co-founded by Kyle Cooke + Amanda Batula, who gave fans an inside look into the brand’s development while starring on Bravo’s “Summer House.” Loverboy is the only RTD beverage brand that has its own unique line of exclusive merch ranging from t-shirts, hoodies and sunglasses that sellout within minutes of each drop. Its spritz and martini canned cocktails are available in 44 states for direct purchase on Loverboy.com and in Total Wine & More stores nationwide, while its sparkling hard teas are sold at select retailers nationwide, including Kroger, Total Wine & More and Whole Foods.

