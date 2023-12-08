Lost Rhino Holiday Favorite Back By Popular Demand

Coco Caliente

Chocolate Chili Stout

ABV: 8.5% • IBU: 30

This Imperial Stout is a tribute to a 500 year old fermented beverage prized by the Aztec culture; served only to the victors of battle! Coco Caliente is a rich stout, being both bold and smooth, and possessing a robust body. In addition to cacao nibs, two different varieties of chilis were added to create a graceful dance of subtle, chocolaty notes, and a lingering spicy heat. Light up your soul and your taste buds with the fire of Coco Caliente!

