Lord Hobo Celebrates 617 Day

Lord Hobo Brewing is celebrating 617 Day this year with an iconic Boston brand collaboration, parties around the city, and with the announcement of the return of their annual 6.17K Charity Run.

Lord Hobo and The Sausage Guy have teamed up to brew the perfect beer for the celebration. An amber lager that is crisp and refreshing with a touch of malt sweetness, making for an incredible pair when enjoyed with a sausage from The Sausage Guy. David Littlefield, owner of The Sausage Guy, states, “We worked together to brew the perfect beer that brings out each distinctive flavor of our savory sausages. Lord Hobo has been a great partner, and together, we’ve captured a true Boston beer.” The 617 Day Amber Lager will only be available at Lord Hobo’s locations with bigger distribution plans in the near future.

In addition to this limited release, Lord Hobo plans to celebrate the big day at their Boston and Woburn locations. All day they will be serving The Sausage Guy Sausages topped with Grillo’s Pickle de Gallo as an extra special addition. Lord Hobo will have a specialty flight with their whole 617 lineup, as well as a pop-up from Diversity Consign at Lord Hobo Boston from 3-6pm. Lord Hobo is also taking over Hub Hall in Boston for the day with a DJ, Hall games, giveaways, and beer samplings starting at noon.

In even bigger news, Lord Hobo announced that they are bringing back their 6.17k Charity Run this year on August 12, 2023. “We were elated to celebrate with the community of Woburn and our loyal fans last year on 617 Day. This year, we have even bigger and better plans and cannot wait to celebrate with everyone,” states Kate Ballenger, Director of Customer Experience. The 6.17k tickets will go on sale this Wednesday, June 21st, with a portion of the proceeds going to a local charity.

“We take pride in our Boston roots and are excited to celebrate 617 Day with our community,” says Aubree Karls, Marketing Director of Lord Hobo. “Between The Sausage Guy collaboration, parties celebrating 617 Day, and the announcement of our 6.17k, Lord Hobo is privileged to raise a glass to everything that makes this city great.” To find out more information on how you can celebrate 617 Day with Lord Hobo, visit their website or follow them on social media.

