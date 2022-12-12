Living The Dream Releases ROCKER Spirits Port Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout

LITTLETON, Colorado – Living The Dream Brewing is proud to present Port Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout, aged in ROCKER Spirits Whiskey barrels and finished in Port wine barrels.

Living The Dream has been experimenting with barrel projects for years now, and the brewing team is especially excited to work with such a local collaborator. ROCKER Spirits opened in Littleton in 2016, and has since been crafting whiskey, rum, and vodka. Their whiskey boasts sweet cereal aromas and notes of caramel, butterscotch, and honey, with a light citrus and moderate oak finish. This corn and wheat-based whiskey ages for a minimum of 3 years in 53-gallon virgin American oak barrels before finishing in Port wine barrels.

Enter Living The Dream Imperial Stout. This beer is brewed with a Root Shoot Genie Pale base with layered specialty malts to create its dark color and roasty complexity. Living The Dream’s brewing team filled freshly emptied ROCKER Spirits whiskey barrels with this full-bodied Stout, which took quickly to the oak, vanilla, and bourbon, and dark red fruit flavors of the original spirit.

The final product is a big-bodied 10% ABV Imperial Stout with aromas of caramel, toasted almonds and hints of red fruit. Its big chocolate and roasted flavors are complemented by red cherry, blackberry, and oak overtones.

“It’s always great to collaborate locally and help support the other small producers here in Colorado,” says Living The Dream Founder Jason Bell. “This is our first venture with a distillery, and ROCKER has really shown to make some fantastic spirits. We couldn’t be more excited to work with them on this project.”

Find Port Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout on draft and in cans at Living The Dream, and in limited quantities across the state via Colorado Craft Distributors, all while supplies last.

ABOUT LIVING THE DREAM BREWING CO.

Living the Dream Brewing is a craft brewery established in 2014 in Littleton, our home base for adventure in Colorado. Built on a foundation of brewing beer using only the finest ingredients, Living the Dream celebrates the people, places, and activities of the Centennial State.

ABOUT ROCKER SPIRITS

Founded in 2015 in Littleton, ROCKER Spirits was built to reflect a time when we manufactured things with our own hands. We want our spirits to evoke a reverence for the time-honored traditions of craftsmanship and commitment. We aim to provide a great line of products that speak of our passion and belief in forging your own path. We strive to build a loyal group of mavericks seeking an original look, feel, and experience.

For More Information:

https://radcraftbeer.com/news/living-the-dream-rocker-spirits-2022