Lineup of Presentations Announced for the Vermont Craft Brewers Conference

The first annual Vermont Craft Brewers Conference will take place at the Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain on November 9th-10th. Vermont has the highest number of craft breweries per capita, with over 15.5 breweries per 100,000 adults over 21 making it a prime destination to host a Craft Brewers Conference.

The Vermont Brewers Association expects over 250 professionals from Vermont and beyond to attend over the two day period. The agenda for the Vermont Craft Brewers Conference includes sessions about technical brewing, business development, and sustainability/safety making the conference inclusive to all aspects of brewery work. This highly anticipated event promises to be a gathering of industry leaders, experts, and visionaries from various fields, all coming together to celebrate and advance the craft beer movement.

Technical sessions at the conference will include presentations on: hop sensory trainings, beer flavor leadership criteria, high gravity brewing, hop utilization in the whirlpool, the value of Cicerone training, building the local brew, seltzer production and fermentation, molecular biology and brewing, and new yeast strains to dial in haze.

Business development sessions will discuss: protecting breweries from financial distress, controlling your insurance costs, the growth of Fiddlehead and how growth affects distributor relationships, a brand architecture primer for growing your brewery’s brand, the importance of trademarks and your marketing strategy, DEI conversations, the taproom revolution, crafting your brand story in a digital world, brewing higher margins by understanding COGS, and distribution laws and issues.

The sustainability/safety track will focus on: brewery process wastewater, doing HR without HR, green brewery practices, strategic planning and deployment, and improving safety culture.

The conference is open to members of the Vermont Brewers Associations as well as members of the public who are interested in the educational line-up provided. Registration starts at $150 for VBA member brewers, $200 for industry partners, and $250 for the general public.

About the Vermont Brewers Association

The Vermont Brewers Association was founded in 1995 to promote and strengthen the culture of craft brewing in Vermont through marketing, education, and advocacy for Vermont made beer.

For More Information:

https://www.vermontbrewers.com/vermont-craft-brewers-conference/