Level Crossing Brewing Set To Release 6th Offering in Red Feather Limited Series

SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Award winning Level Crossing Brewing Company is eager to release its newest 2022 Red Feather Series limited release on Friday August 26th called Soulless Rex Triple India Pale Ale. Level Crossing’s Soulless Rex weighs in at a robust 10.4% ABV and 104 IBUs.

Technical Specs:

Style: Triple India Pale Ale

ABV: 10.4%

IBU: 104

Color: Gold 3.6 SRM

Malt: Great Western Pure Idaho Pilsner, Great Western Munich

Hops: El Dorado, El Dorado Whole Leaf, El Dorado Salvo, Simcoe, Simcoe Cryo, Columbus Lupomax, Ekuanot Cryo, Warrior Extract

Tasting Notes:

Soulless Rex is a triple dry-hopped triple West Coast IPA brewed as a liquid celebration of our love affair with all things hops. We utilized six different forms of hops (El Dorado whole leaf, El Dorado Salvo, Simcoe Cryo, Columbus Lupomax, Ekuanot T-90 pellets and Warrior extract) in nearly every stage of the brewing process to bring you waves of unrelenting hop flavors and aromas. Soulless Rex has aromas of dank pine, orange blossom honey and ripe apricot. This IIIPA has dense and multi-layered hop flavors of candied citrus zest, resinous cannabis and ripe pineapple. Soulless Rex finishes refreshingly dry with an unapologetic and lingering hop bitterness.

For More Information:

https://levelcrossingbrewing.com