Left Hand Brewing Company Introduces Newest Nitro Innovation: Belgian White Nitro

LONGMONT, Colo.— Left Hand Brewing Company, one of the original pioneers in craft brewing, continues its history of innovation in the nitro space with the debut of Belgian White Nitro. This super smooth and crisp brew at 4.8% ABV combines the zesty notes of orange peel and coriander with the silky, drinkability of nitro. Belgian White Nitro is the first of its kind, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in craft beer.

“Belgian White Nitro is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation, flavor, and quality,” said Eric Wallace, Left Hand Brewing Co-founder and CEO. “It combines the timeless Belgian White Ale tradition with the smooth, velvety creaminess of nitro, resulting in an entirely new drinking experience. It will redefine your expectations of nitrogenated beers as the majority of nitro beers in the market are stouts or porters.”

Belgian White Nitro has been in development at Left Hand for the past 18 months led by Head Brewer and former American Homebrewers Association Director, Gary Glass.

“At Left Hand we’ve always been on the forefront of nitro innovation and regularly explore new recipes and flavors to pilot,” said Glass. “Belgian White Nitro offers people the refreshing and familiar flavors of a Belgian-style wheat beer enhanced with the addition of nitrogen. The result is a beer that pours with a cascading effect, creating a silky mouthfeel like no other. We’re very proud of this beer and are excited for others to experience it.”

Belgian White Nitro is now available on draft at Left Hand’s Tasting Room in Longmont and full-service restaurant and bar Left Hand RiNo Drinks & Eats in Denver. It’s available in 6-packs of 12oz bottles in select markets and will be widely distributed across Left Hand’s 46-state footprint in early 2024.

About Left Hand Brewing Company

Left Hand Brewing Company, founded in Longmont, Colorado, is one of the original pioneers in craft brewing. From a humble homebrew kit beginning to becoming one of the top 50 craft breweries in the U.S., Left Hand has continued to grow and innovate throughout our 30-year history. Famous for our Nitro series, Left Hand launched America’s original Nitro bottle with our flagship Milk Stout Nitro and the first production run of U.S.- made Nitro widget cans. We’re proud to be one of the most honored and recognized breweries in Colorado with 30 Great American Beer Festival medals,11 World Beer Cup awards and nine European Beer Star awards. Our collection of year-round and seasonal beers is available in 46 states, DC and internationally.

