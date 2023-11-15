Lazy Dog Beer Club Reintroduces Members’ Favorite Beers in “Battle of the Brews” Themed Kit

Lazy Dog Beer Club, a quarterly membership created by beer lovers, for beer lovers, is celebrating its fifth anniversary by introducing a “Battle of the Brews”-themed kit inspired by an electrifying music showdown. This release is unique compared to past releases: Beer selections were voted on by Lazy Dog Beer Club and eClub members, who had the chance to vote on a selection of beer included in past kits. The four favorites were included in this special release.

The “Battle of the Brews” quarterly kit includes an eight-pack of four uniquely brewed beers from three breweries and one university brewing program. Each of the beer labels was reimagined from its original can artwork in celebration of this 5th anniversary release while still maintaining a nod back to the original release theme and design. A zine included with the kit provides an overview of each brewery/school and beer style, plus tasting notes, ingredients, and suggested pairings for each beer.

“What makes this release special is that it was voted for by our members and guests,” said Susana Carranza, vice president of marketing and commercial strategy for Lazy Dog. “We can’t wait for our members to enjoy and celebrate five years of Lazy Dog Beer Club.”

The beers featured in this release are: Star Colonizer Honey Hefeweizen by SLO Brewing in San Luis Obispo, California; Hop Attack by Barrel of Monks Brewing in Boca Raton, Florida; The Sterling Pooch by Second Chance Beer Co. in San Diego, California; and Time Traveler by Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s fermentation science program.

The release includes the following beers:

Star Colonizer Honey Hefeweizen // ABV: 5.4% // IBU: 15// Release No. 05 “Back to the Future”

This soft-bodied hefeweizen features riffs of banana, clove and West Coast hop bitterness. Bold hops perfectly harmonize with fresh wildflower honey. The can features a rocket launching into space with an urban city backdrop.

About the Brewery: Founded as a humble brewpub in 1988, SLO Brewing Co. is a California brewery with a history of crafting gold medal–winning beers and earning the honor of “Brew Pub of the Year” at the Great American Beer Festival. SLO Brewing Co. is a pioneer in creating and nurturing new brands for a new generation of drinkers.

The Sterling Pooch Scottish Ale // ABV: 7.0% // IBU: 24// Release No. 13 “Attack of the Brews”

This full-bodied Scottish-style ale has notes of molasses, raisins and dark cherries. The can artwork features a heroic Scotty Dog who fearlessly rescues pups and gives them a second chance at a “furever” home!

About the Brewery

Second Chance Beer Co. is a San Diego-based, female-led, award-winning craft brewery, with the mission to give pups a second chance through support of dog rescues. Founded by Brewmaster Marty Mendiola and his wife and business “pawtner” CEO Virginia Morrison, the brewery has donated more than $350,000 to dog rescue organizations and has helped over 170 pups find their “furever” homes since opening in 2015. The Sterling Pooch brew was inspired by Second Chance Beer’s mission to “Seize a Pint, Save a Pup.”

Hop Attack Double IPA // ABV: 8.5% // IBU: 50// Release No. 16 “Hophead Supercade”

This double IPA has complex hops and tastes of sweet citrus and tropical aromas up front with a firm, pithy bitterness in the middle, followed by waves of dank resin and herbal notes. The can artwork mimics old-school space-themed arcade games with a guitar as the spaceship in the game.

About the Brewery: Since 2015, Barrel of Monks Brewing has proudly brewed Belgian-inspired beers to bring the taste of the Old World to fans in Boca Raton, Florida. They recently began producing hazy IPAs, pilsners and porters — among other styles — to experiment with new offerings, expand their portfolio, and create the best craft beer.

Time Traveler Dry-Hopped Belgian Ale // ABV: 7.9% // IBU: 35 // Release No. 15 “Mad Science”

This dry-hopped Belgian ale pairs Belgian super yeasts from the 5th century with New Zealand Nelson Sauvin hops from the 21st century. The combination of pilsner and biscuit malts with corn sugar and dry hopping create a light, biscuity malt flavor with a fruity aroma. The can artwork portrays a time traveler embarking on his next adventure with his trusty time machine.

About the School

Southern Illinois University Carbondale Fermentation Science Institute launched the Bachelor of Science in fermentation science program in 2016. The institute works to advance knowledge in fermentation, including the production and analysis of alcoholic beverages, fermented foods and biomanufacturing. Features include a certified testing facility and an expansion of student-run pilot facilities providing students with real-world experience.

“Battle of the Brews” was brewed in collaboration with Pure Madness. This release is only available to qualified Lazy Dog Beer Club members. Those interested in signing up for a Lazy Dog Beer Club membership can sign up online or at any Lazy Dog Restaurant in California, Nevada, Colorado, Florida, Virginia, Illinois or Texas. Guests in Georgia can sign up in-restaurant at the locations in Peachtree Corners and Dunwoody. Once signed up, members receive a first beer kit, which includes Lazy Dog Restaurant house beer and a first kit glass plus additional perks such as draft beer upgrades, monthly draft samplers in-restaurant, 10% off takeout orders, beer-to-go discounts, priority seating when there’s a wait at the restaurant, and more. Members will then receive a themed beer kit for each additional quarter in which they are an active member, plus a continuation of their membership benefits. Membership starts at $39 per quarter.

Lazy Dog Beer Club also has merchandise available online for purchase, including branded T-shirts and hats.

About Lazy Dog Beer Club

Lazy Dog Beer Club is a quarterly membership subscription created by beer lovers, for beer lovers. The club gives members access to a variety of beers from craft brewers around the country. Breweries create a style specifically for the quarterly release theme, and members walk home with eight beers, two of each style, to enjoy. Perks start immediately at signup and include draft beer upgrades and draft samplers in restaurant, 10% off takeout orders, beer-to-go discounts, priority seating when there’s a wait at the restaurant, merchandise, and more. Members get their first beer kit in restaurant as soon as they sign up and a themed beer kit each additional quarter, they are an active member.

About Lazy Dog Restaurants

Lazy Dog Restaurant serves made-from-scratch American food and drink with seasonally inspired ingredients. Influenced by the lifestyle of the Rocky Mountains where Founder Chris Simms spent time with family growing up, Lazy Dog offers the warmth and care you get in a small mountain town. It’s the perfect environment for a quick weeknight dinner, a meandering meal with old friends or a big night out. Guests can continue the experience at home by taking advantage of handcrafted TV dinners made in-house and the Lazy Dog Beer Club, a quarterly membership program that gives members access to beers from small craft brewers, merchandise, and in-restaurant benefits. The restaurant is open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch with a bar that includes specialty cocktails and a wide selection of craft beers. Lazy Dog has locations throughout California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, Virginia, Florida and Texas with more on the way.

Disclaimer: Availability may vary by location. Must be 21 or older.

