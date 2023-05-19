Lazy Dog Beer Club Introduces Its Latest Thrill Ride: “Froth City Fun Park”

COSTA MESA, Calif.— Lazy Dog Beer Club, a quarterly membership subscription created by beer lovers, for beer lovers, introduces its 18th quarterly release inspired by a theme park created for beer lovers.

The “Froth City Fun Park” quarterly kit includes an eight-pack of four uniquely brewed beers from four breweries across the country. The beer names and label art each represent a different exhilarating experience at a theme park. A zine included in the carrier provides an overview of each brewery and beer style, plus tasting notes, ingredients, and suggested pairings for each beer.

For this release, Lazy Dog Beer Club teamed up with Paperback Brewing Co. in Glendale, California; Slow Pour Brewing in Lawrenceville, Georgia; Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. in Buellton, California; and Roadhouse Brewing Co. in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The release includes the following beers:

Hypersonic Hop Coaster West Coast IPA // ABV: 7.2% // IBU: 51

This medium-bodied West Coast-style IPA has aromatics of pineapple, orange and guava. It is brewed with thiolized yeast, which unlocks even more hop flavor and aroma. The can label illustrates beer lovers wearing beer-drinking helmets on a wild roller coaster ride.

About the Brewer: Paperback Brewing Co. was started by two former advertisers, Brandon Monroe and Chris Cesnek. They began as home brewers, making and experimenting with different kinds of beer in their garage, which they called, “The Lab.” From there they expanded, opening a full-fledged brewery in Glendale, California.

Froth City Churros Cinnamon Cream Ale// ABV: 5.0% // IBU: 16

With ingredients such as flaked corn, 2-row malt, bourbon vanilla bean paste and Ceylon cinnamon, this cinnamon cream ale captures the taste of a delicious churro. The can’s design features a friendly churro mascot making its way through the theme park.

About the Brewer

Slow Pour Brewing opened in 2017 in Lawrenceville, Georgia, as Gwinnet County’s first-ever craft brewery. The operation is run by two brothers in-law, Marty Mazzawi and John Reynolds. Their mission is to encourage and build community through a shared passion for a slower and more intentional pace of life.

Cryotechnic Spectacular NZ Pale Ale// ABV: 5.5% // IBU: 28

A combination of hops shine in this New Zealand pale ale. Showy aromatics from Nelson, Motueka and Mosaic cryo hops pair with a clean malt base bursting with aromas of berry, citrus and pine. The can’s artwork depicts a mesmerizing hops fireworks show.

About the Brewer

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. was founded in 2010 by a father-son team, Jim and Jaime Dietenhofer, both serial entrepreneurs. They set out to pay homage to the beautiful Santa Ynez Valley with handcrafted beer and hand-drawn artwork depicting the local landscape on their labels. Their most popular beers include Hoppy Poppy IPA and Lizard’s Mouth Imperial IPA. Located in the Central Coast of CA, their beers can be found at their multiple retail locations and throughout Southern California retailers.

Award-winning Brewmaster Kevin Ashford and his team have been able to cement their name as one of the top breweries in the country. Since inception Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. has been one of the most awarded breweries, winning 31 Great American Beer Festival medals and 8 World Beer Cup awards since 2010.

Whack-A-Brew Blood Orange Hefeweizen// ABV: 5.2% // IBU: 18

The medium-bodied hefeweizen is made with Idaho-grown barley and wheat with blood orange purée. The aroma features notes of blood orange, banana and clove. The can features a playful twist on the classic game “Whack-a-Mole,” with juicy oranges replacing the moles as targets.

About the Brewer

Roadhouse Brewing Co. was founded in 2012 by Colby Cox, a home brewer and entrepreneur, and Gavin Fine, a noted chef and restaurateur. The brewery draws inspiration from the culinary and craft worlds, its home base in the iconic mountain town of Jackson Hole and its independent spirit — making the brewing facilities a daily hub for innovation and collaboration.

“The breweries we worked with on this release had a blast creating fun recipes,” said Susana Carranza, vice president of marketing and commercial strategy. “We hope our latest Lazy Dog Beer Club release transports beer lovers to their very own Froth City Fun Park and brings them the joy and excitement of an amusement park experience at home.”

“Froth City Fun Park” was brewed in collaboration with Pure Madness Brewery Group. This release is only available to qualified Lazy Dog Beer Club members. Those interested in signing up for a Lazy Dog Beer Club membership can sign up online or at any Lazy Dog Restaurant in California, Nevada, Colorado, Florida, Virginia, Illinois, and Texas. Guests in Georgia can sign up in-restaurant at the locations in Peachtree Corners and Dunwoody. Once signed up, members receive a first beer kit, which includes Lazy Dog Restaurant house beer and a first kit glass plus additional perks such as draft beer upgrades, monthly draft samplers in restaurant, 10% off takeout orders, beer-to-go discounts, priority seating when there’s a wait at the restaurant, and more. Members will then receive a themed beer kit for each additional quarter in which they are an active member, plus a continuation of their membership benefits. Membership starts at $39 per quarter.

Lazy Dog Beer Club also has merchandise available online for purchase, including branded T-shirts and hats.

About Lazy Dog Beer Club

Lazy Dog Beer Club is a quarterly membership subscription created by beer lovers, for beer lovers. The club gives members access to a variety of beers from craft brewers around the country. Breweries create a style specifically for the quarterly release theme, and members walk home with eight beers, two of each style, to enjoy. Perks start immediately at signup and include draft beer upgrades and draft samplers in restaurant, 10% off takeout orders, beer-to-go discounts, priority seating when there’s a wait at the restaurant, merchandise, and more. Members get their first beer kit in restaurant as soon as they sign up and a themed beer kit each additional quarter, they are an active member.

About Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar

Lazy Dog Restaurant serves handcrafted American food and drink with seasonally inspired ingredients. Influenced by the lifestyle of the Rocky Mountains where Founder Chris Simms spent time with family growing up, Lazy Dog offers the perfect environment for a quick weeknight dinner, a meandering meal with old friends, or a big night out. It’s open for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch with a full bar program that includes unique and approachable specialty cocktails and a wide selection of craft beers. Guests can continue the experience at home by taking advantage of handcrafted TV dinners made in-house and the Lazy Dog Beer Club, a quarterly membership program that gives members access to small-batch specialty beers, merchandise and in-restaurant benefits. Lazy Dog has locations throughout California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Texas with more on the way.

