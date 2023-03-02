Lawson’s Finest Liquids to Release Pink Boots Collaboration Beer, Host International Women’s Day Celebration at Waitsfield Taproom

Waitsfield, Vermont: The ladies of Lawson’s Finest Liquids are excited to release a brew of their own.

Blooming Boots Cold IPA is a collaborative brew created amongst the women of Lawson’s Finest and brewed with the Pink Boots Society’s proprietary blend of Loral®, Ekuanot® and HBC-586 hop varieties from Yakima Chief Hops.

The Pink Boots Society is an international collective of women and non-binary individuals in the fermented/alcoholic beverage industry that aims to assist, inspire and encourage career advancement through education.

This year, the women at Lawson’s Finest decided to brew a Cold IPA for this limited release. This relatively new style combines the crisp, clean characteristics of a lager with the hop-forward flavors of an ale or light IPA, allowing the unique characteristics of the Pink Boots hop blend to shine bright.

“We wanted to let the hops be the star of the show,” said Julie Smith Lawson’s Finest Brewery Lab Manager and co-chair of the Vermont Pink Boots Society Chapter.

The Pink Boots project is an opportunity to showcase the talented women of Lawson’s Finest Liquids, Smith said.

“It’s great to have the support of the company and to bond with the other women in our organization,” she said. “Hopefully, it inspires other breweries and any ladies out there to get involved.”

Blooming Boots will be available on International Women’s Day, Wednesday, March 8, at the Lawson’s Finest Liquids Taproom in Waitsfield. This Pink Boots Taproom Takeover will feature limited edition brews from Burlington Beer Company, Drop-In Brewing, Hogback Mountain Brewing, Kraemer & Kin, Red Clover Ale Co., Rutland Beer Works, Weird Window Brewing, Whetstone Beer Co. and Zero Gravity Brewery. Marcie Hernandez performs live music, with sweet treats provided by Vermont’s Only Cannoli, from 4pm to 7pm.

A portion of proceeds from Blooming Boots and the Taproom Takeover will benefit the Pink Boots Society and their mission to empower women and non-binary individuals in the fermented beverages industry.

ABOUT LAWSON’S FINEST LIQUIDS

Lawson’s Finest Liquids crafts and delivers the finest and freshest beer possible to delight our fans and to cultivate healthy, vibrant communities through our Social Impact Program. The brewery is a values-driven business with a commitment to excellence, authenticity, community, sustainability and fun. Founded by Sean and Karen Lawson, the company boasts a growing collection of award-winning beers brewed with passion and precision including the renowned Sunshine family of IPAs. Beginning as a home-based 1bbl nanobrewery in 2008, Lawson’s Finest expanded production capacity in 2011 and 2014, growing to include distribution across nine states in the Northeast. In 2018, Lawson’s Finest opened its popular destination Brewery, Taproom and Retail Store in central Vermont’s Mad River Valley town of Waitsfield.

For more information on Lawson’s Finest Liquids, please visit www.lawsonsfinest.com or follow the company on Facebook (@lawsonsfinestliquids).

For More Information:

https://www.lawsonsfinest.com/event/pink-boots-collaboration-event/