Lawson’s Finest Liquids Releases Nitro Stout in a Can

Lawson’s Finest Liquids, the award-winning Vermont craft brewery with a commitment to quality and sustainability, releases a deliciously smooth Nitro Stout in time for the winter holiday season. Lawson’s Finest Liquids’ Nitro Stout (5.4% ABV) is an Irish-style Dry Stout at its creamiest, smoothest and finest. After years of being a fan-favorite draft release in the taproom, this luxuriously creamy brew is now available in 4-packs of 16 oz. nitro cans everywhere that Lawson’s Finest Liquids is sold.

Why nitro? Nitrogenated beer results in small, dense, lively little bubbles that lend a rich, dense head and luxurious mouthfeel. Nitro enhances the drinking experience, turning an already-delicious, roasty stout into a full-on sensory delight.

Founder Sean Lawson has long had a dream of adding a velvety nitro stout in a can to the Lawson’s Finest lineup. The first iteration of Lawson’s Finest Liquids Nitro Stout was brewed and poured as a taproom-only offering called McPeake’s. It was named for Sean’s Irish grandmother, Isobel McPeake (a.k.a. Mama Bell McPeake), who emigrated to the United States at 16 years old in the early 1900s.

Upon release, Mama Bell’s namesake beer was an instant hit, and it became a taproom draft staple. Sean knew he wanted another way to get the beer “straight from the Green Mountains to your head,” so the team started working on getting the beer into nitro cans.

“Our name is our promise, and we were determined to bring this unique beer experience to cans in the finest way possible to maintain the quality and flavors of a brewery-fresh experience in every can,” said Lawson.

To package Nitro Stout, Lawson’s Finest doses the beer with liquid nitrogen directly into the can versus using a widget. Because it’s less soluble in liquid than typical CO2, nitro doesn’t dissolve in the same way, but incorporates into the beer for an extremely creamy mouthfeel and a mesmerizing cascade of tiny bubbles when poured.

Speaking of pouring, when preparing to enjoy Lawson’s Finest Liquids Nitro Stout, beer lovers are encouraged to shake the can gently before turning it upside down in a vigorous pour that will activate the gorgeous spectacle of nitro bubbles. Let the full, dense head of foam settle for just a beat before giving yourself a nitro stache and a mouthful of mighty fine, nitro-infused liquid.

Nitro Stout is Lawson’s Finest Liquids like you’ve never had it before. Find it now in 4-packs of 16 oz. nitro cans at a craft beer purveyor near you. Lawson’s Finest is Cold Stored. Cold Shipped. Cold Shelved.™ to keep every beer brewery-fresh.

About Lawson’s Finest Liquids

Lawson’s Finest Liquids crafts and delivers the finest and freshest beer possible to delight fans and to cultivate healthy, vibrant communities through its Social Impact Program. The SIP has raised more than $2 Million for important causes since 2018. The brewery is a values-driven business with a commitment to excellence, authenticity, community, sustainability and fun. Founded by Sean and Karen Lawson, the company boasts a growing collection of award-winning beers brewed with passion and precision including the renowned Sunshine family of IPAs. Beginning as a home-based 1-barrel nanobrewery in 2008, Lawson’s Finest expanded production capacity in 2011 and 2014, growing to include distribution across nine states in the Northeast. In 2018, Lawson’s Finest opened its popular destination Brewery, Taproom and Retail Store in central Vermont’s Mad River Valley town of Waitsfield.

For More Information:

https://www.lawsonsfinest.com/