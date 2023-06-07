Lawson’s Finest Liquids Earns Distinguished B Corp Certification

WAITSFIELD, Vermont – Lawson’s Finest Liquids is proud to announce it has earned status as a Certified B Corporation. The award-winning Vermont-based brewery, founded by Sean and Karen Lawson in 2008, operates on a values-driven vision of making the finest quality beer while cultivating healthy, vibrant communities through ethical business and sustainability practices. Achieving B Corp certification is the latest step in the brewery’s 15 year history of commitment to positive social and environmental changes.

Lawson’s Finest joins an elite community of only 18 breweries in the US who meet the rigorous standards required by B Lab, the non-profit behind the B Corp certification process. To achieve the prestigious and internationally recognized status, companies must work to create positive economic change through inclusive, equitable and regenerative practices and excel in five core socially and environmentally focused areas: governance, workers, community, customers and environment. To date, less than 6,600 companies on the planet are certified B Corps.

“While we have always been committed to making delicious, fresh beer from the best possible ingredients, the beer is just the beginning,” said co-owner Karen Lawson. “We’re very aware that our business decisions make an impact on future generations. We are part of a larger ecosystem, and it’s our responsibility to take good care of our employees, promote community vitality, monitor sustainability and measure our impact on the planet.”

The SIP, as the brewery’s team of 80 employees fondly refers to the Lawson’s Finest Social Impact Program, prioritizes healthy communities, sustainable recreation and environmental conservation. With the goal of financially supporting community vitality and the natural areas we seek to protect or recreate in, the SIP has donated more than $1.9 million to worthwhile causes and community-building efforts since 2018. In 2022 alone, Lawson’s Finest donated more than $500,000 through its multi-pronged donation program.

By mid-June 2023, Lawson’s Finest will generate 100% of its electric needs through solar power, provided by multiple installations on its campus including the largest solar canopy in Vermont. Continued investments in solar are among the brewery’s sustainability initiatives, which also include providing electric vehicle charging stations to the community, monitoring and reducing use of wastewater, electricity and propane, and partnering with local waste management companies to recycle brewery plastic wrap, grain bags and can metal. Lawson’s Finest also pulls out of code beer from shelves to be processed in an Anaerobic Digester that recovers energy and nutrients from organic byproducts for reuse.

The SIP also applies to making Lawson’s Finest a great workplace. Lawson’s Finest offers industry-leading employee benefit packages that rank among the best in Vermont. The brewery has been recognized by the Vermont Chamber of Commerce as Outstanding Vermont Business of the Year in 2020 for its generous compensation, comprehensive benefits packages, wellness programs and welcoming company culture.

“We have been intentional to create a brewery culture where our staff and guests feel welcome, safe and supported. Lawson’s Finest is deliberate in collaborating on ways to give back meaningfully to our people and our planet, and as we grow we take steps together to maximize our positive impact on the world,” said Karen Lawson. “Investing in people and the environment starts with our employees, who champion these projects and bring them to life.”

Experience the unique Lawson’s Finest community culture at their destination brewery, taproom and retail store in Waitsfield to try an award-winning beer or find Lawson’s Finest in the cooler section of your favorite retail store throughout the Northeast. Lawson’s Finest is Cold Stored. Cold Shipped. Cold Shelved.™ to keep every beer brewery-fresh.

ABOUT LAWSON’S FINEST LIQUIDS

Lawson’s Finest Liquids crafts and delivers the finest and freshest beer possible to delight fans and to cultivate healthy, vibrant communities through its Social Impact Program. The brewery is a values-driven business with a commitment to excellence, authenticity, community, sustainability and fun. Founded by Sean and Karen Lawson, the company boasts a growing collection of award-winning beers brewed with passion and precision including the renowned Sunshine family of IPAs. Beginning as a home-based 1-barrel nanobrewery in 2008, Lawson’s Finest expanded production capacity in 2011 and 2014, growing to include distribution across nine states in the Northeast. In 2018, Lawson’s Finest opened its popular destination Brewery, Taproom and Retail Store in central Vermont’s Mad River Valley town of Waitsfield.

