Lawson’s Finest Debuts its Black IPA, Big Hoppy, Across the Northeast For the First Time

Intensely dark, bold and bitter, Big Hoppy is set to satisfy fans this Fall

Waitsfield, VT — For the first time ever and just in time for fall, Lawson’s Finest Liquids is introducing a Black IPA across the Northeast. Big Hoppy, a 7.5% ABV Black IPA boasting a bold flavor profile, is now available for the first time across the brewery’s nine-state distribution area of VT, CT, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, PA, and RI.

Made with huge additions of five hop varieties and seven malts, Big Hoppy is a dark and decadent brew reflecting a resinous, sticky fusion and intense bitterness for the most devoted hopheads. With its potent aromas and bold taste, the beer leads with a roasted flavor profile complemented by its signature bitterness resulting from a potent blend of hops.”

“Big Hoppy was first brewed as a limited batch before moving into the Taproom at Lawson’s Finest,” said Sean Lawson, CEO and Founding Brewer of Lawson’s Finest Liquids. “As a Black IPA it offers something uniquely fitting for fall. Our fans in the Taproom made it clear that Big Hoppy is a seasonal favorite, so we couldn’t be more excited to debut the beer across the Northeast for the first time this year.”

Big Hoppy is the latest beer to be released as part of Lawson’s Finest specialty distribution calendar. Now until the end of October, Big Hoppy can be found in 4-packs at retailers across the Northeast. Later this year, the brewery will continue its calendar of specialty releases with Mad River Maple and its celebrated annual Barrel-Aged Winter lager.

For additional information on the Brewery, Taproom, upcoming beer releases, and more, visit www.LawsonsFinest.com.

ABOUT LAWSON’S FINEST LIQUIDS:

Lawson’s Finest Liquids crafts and delivers the finest and freshest beer possible to delight our fans and to cultivate healthy, vibrant communities through our Social Impact Program. The brewery is a values-driven business with a commitment to excellence, authenticity, community, sustainability and fun. Founded by Sean and Karen Lawson, the company boasts a growing collection of award-winning beers brewed with passion and precision including the renowned Sunshine family of IPAs. Beginning as a home-based 1bbl nanobrewery in 2008, Lawson’s Finest expanded production capacity in 2011 and 2014, growing to include distribution across nine states in the Northeast. In 2018, Lawson’s Finest opened its popular destination Brewery, Taproom and Retail Store in central Vermont’s Mad River Valley town of Waitsfield. For more information on Lawson’s Finest Liquids, please visit www.lawsonsfinest.com or follow the company on Instagram (@lawsonsfinest) and Facebook (@lawsonsfinestliquids).