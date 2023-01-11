Laurelwood Brewing Co. Unveils Fresh New Look and Launches 2023 Brand Calendar

PORTLAND, Oregon – The team at Laurelwood Brewing Co. has been hard at work and has a lot to be excited about in 2023. For starters, the 22-year-old Portland brewery can’t wait to show off their new look; complete with new color schemes, updated logos and artwork for their packaged beers. Additionally, they are adding three new year-round beers in package and draft to their existing core lineup of Workhorse IPA, Free Range Red Ale, Kids These Daze Hazy IPA, and Brew Deck Dry-Hopped Lager.

Laurelwood Brewing Co., with the help of Portland-based design firm – Prohibition Co. – has been working to update and refresh their brand’s look since early 2022. “We didn’t want to veer too far away from our existing brand identity,” says Laurelwood founder Mike De Kalb. “But we really wanted to create an updated look for our brand that better connects all aspects of our brewery, from packaged beer on the retail shelf to our taproom experience. We’re thrilled with the work Prohibition Co. has done and we look forward to working with them on future projects.”

For the 2023 brand calendar, the brewing team opened the vault and brought back two familiar favorites for year-round availability – Piston Pale Ale and Mother Lode Golden Ale in six-pack 12oz cans and draft. “Piston Pale and Mother Lode Golden are excellent beers and constantly requested brews in our Taproom. We’re excited to bring these beers back and add them to our solid core lineup,” says Laurelwood Head Brewer, Paul Plett. Another familiar long-time draft-only beer, The Wood Lager, will also be released in six-pack 16oz cans for the first time ever. To add to their core beers, Laurelwood Brewing Co. also has an exciting rotating seasonal calendar planned for this year including a brand-new Imperial Series including National Imperial IPA Champion, Megafauna Imperial IPA. All seasonal releases will be sold in the 16oz format as well as draft. Look for these new beers to be launching throughout 2023 and keep an eye out for all new packaging to hit the shelves in Spring.

For More Information:

https://www.laurelwoodbrewing.com/