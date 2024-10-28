Last Call! Final Week to Nominate for Brewbound’s 2024 Awards; Top Breweries, Products, and Innovators

Don’t miss your chance to submit nominations for Brewbound’s 2024 Awards. The deadline is this Friday, November 1st.
The Brewbound 2024 Awards celebrate excellence across a wide array of categories. Previous winners include industry disruptors such as Lawson’s Finest, Fiddlehead, and Athletic Brewing — companies that continue to push the beer and beverage-alcohol industry forward.
Categories for the 2024 Awards include:
- Craft Brewery of the Year
- Large Brewery of the Year
- Beyond Beer Company of the Year
- Person of the Year
- Rising Stars
- Best New Products
Get your nominations in before November 1st! Each submission guarantees consideration, and all nominees will be featured on Brewbound.com.
Submit nominations for Brewbound’s 2024 Awards >>