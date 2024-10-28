Last Call! Final Week to Nominate for Brewbound’s 2024 Awards; Top Breweries, Products, and Innovators

Don’t miss your chance to submit nominations for Brewbound’s 2024 Awards. The deadline is this Friday, November 1st.

The Brewbound 2024 Awards celebrate excellence across a wide array of categories. Previous winners include industry disruptors such as Lawson’s Finest, Fiddlehead, and Athletic Brewing — companies that continue to push the beer and beverage-alcohol industry forward.

Categories for the 2024 Awards include:

Craft Brewery of the Year

Large Brewery of the Year

Beyond Beer Company of the Year

Person of the Year

Rising Stars

Best New Products

Get your nominations in before November 1st! Each submission guarantees consideration, and all nominees will be featured on Brewbound.com.

Submit nominations for Brewbound’s 2024 Awards >>