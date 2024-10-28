Last Call! Final Week to Nominate for Brewbound’s 2024 Awards; Top Breweries, Products, and Innovators

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email
Brewbound Best Of 2024 Awards

Don’t miss your chance to submit nominations for Brewbound’s 2024 Awards. The deadline is this Friday, November 1st.

The Brewbound 2024 Awards celebrate excellence across a wide array of categories. Previous winners include industry disruptors such as Lawson’s Finest, Fiddlehead, and Athletic Brewing — companies that continue to push the beer and beverage-alcohol industry forward.

Categories for the 2024 Awards include:

  • Craft Brewery of the Year
  • Large Brewery of the Year
  • Beyond Beer Company of the Year
  • Person of the Year
  • Rising Stars
  • Best New Products

Get your nominations in before November 1st! Each submission guarantees consideration, and all nominees will be featured on Brewbound.com.

Submit nominations for Brewbound’s 2024 Awards >>

back
12/11: Brewbound Live Winter 2024 12/11: Brewbound Live Pitch Slam
View the Full Content Calendar