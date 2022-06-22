Lakewood Brewing Expands Distribution with Favorite Brands

DALLAS, Texas – Lakewood Brewing Co. has partnered with Favorite Brands Distributing to expand its reach to stores throughout the state. The family-owned independent craft brewery will now have expanded distribution in Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Waco, College Station, and other major central Texas cities. Shelves in stores like HEB, Spec’s, Total Wine & More, Kroger, and Whole Foods will now feature Lakewood’s Temptress – Imperial Milk Stout, Muy Importante – Margarita Lager, and Tangerine Queen – Citrus Wheat, along with seasonal and limited releases like Lakewood’s popular Seduction Series, Watermelon Queen, and the Mechanical Series.

Lakewood came to fame 10 years ago in the DFW area with its Temptress – Imperial Milk Stout, which has now solidified itself as the number one selling craft stout in Texas. Temptress is also the base for the brewery’s wildly popular Seduction Series. Today, Lakewood’s beer portfolio includes year-round releases like the fan favorite Muy Importante, a perfect blend of a traditional light Mexican lager and margarita flavors, and Tangerine Queen, a citrus-forward American Wheat, as well as seasonal and limited releases.

“Forming this partnership with Favorite Brands, another family-owned brand, is the perfect complement as we take our Texas-made beer to more Texas-made beer fans” said Wim Bens, founder and president of Lakewood Brewing.

Drawing beer lovers from around the country, Lakewood will debut a slate of updates to its Taproom and Beergarden this June. New highlights will include Lakewood’s first-ever kitchen, as well as loads of games and other changes to make the destination brewery’s indoor and outdoor spaces a place for families and friends to hang out all day. Overlooking the updated Taproom is the new “Lakewood Loft,” a speakeasy-inspired private event space offering a unique view to Lakewood’s massive working tanks below.

As always, any Lakewood beer can be found using Lakewood’s “Find Our Beer” tool.

For More Information:

https://lakewoodbrewing.com/