Lakewood Brewing Co. Toasts Stout Month With New Brews All November Long

DALLAS, Texas— Stout Month has arrived, and Lakewood Brewing Co. is pulling out all the stops with exclusive new brews all month long. Now through December 2, new beers will be released each week, including taproom exclusives like Balcones Bourbon Barrel-Aged French Toast Temptress with Boysenberries, Dryrish, The Witch 2023, and Barrel Aged Live 3.

“At Lakewood Brewing, we know a thing or two about making incredible stouts,” said Wim Bens, founder and president of Lakewood Brewing Co. “We love stouts so much we’re dedicating the entire month of November to celebrating the dark side.”

The brewery’s curated Stout Month lineup includes:

BARREL AGED LIVE 3 – Taproom Only – Norwegian Stout

DRYRISH – Taproom Only – is crafted with nothing but malted, flaked, and roasted barley, with the addition of East Kent Golding hops and a secret Irish touch. It’s taped on a nitrogen draught for that proper pour. Sláinte!

BALCONES BOURBON BARREL-AGED FRENCH TOAST TEMPTRESS WITH BOYSENBERRIES – Taproom Only – is an exclusive brew that begins with Lakewood’s French Toast Temptress, aged in Balcones Bourbon barrels for a rich foundation, and then infused with boysenberries for a truly unique twist.

BALCONES BARREL TEMPTRESS AGED IN A TEQUILA-FINISHED RYE WHISKEY BARREL – Taproom Only

BALCONES BARREL TEMPTRESS AGED IN SINGEL-MALT WHISKEY BARREL #14140 – Taproom Only

BALCONES BARREL TEMPTRESS AGED IN BOURBON BARREL #18313 – Taproom Only

BOURBON BARREL TEMPTRESS 2023 (BBT 2023) is the eleventh edition of Lakewood’s annual barrel-aging project. Crafted from a selection of bourbon barrels originating from the “Bourbon Belt”, this limited-edition release showcases Temptress’ rich complexity.

Lakewood is most notably known for its Temptress Imperial Milk Stout, the best-selling craft

stout in Texas. Today, its beer portfolio includes year-round IPA’s, lagers, stouts, and popular seasonal offerings, all of which draw beer lovers to the Taproom at 2302 Executive Drive in Garland. Stout month is being toasted with many taproom-only releases, but other Lakewood beers are available on craft beer shelves Texas-wide and can be found using Lakewood’s online Beer Finder.

About Lakewood Brewing Company

Lakewood Brewing Company is a family-owned, independent craft brewery making Seriously

Fun Beer. Lakewood exploded onto the DFW brewing scene in 2012 and became famous for its Temptress Imperial Milk Stout, which is now the best-selling craft stout in Texas. Its diverse beer portfolio includes IPA’s, Lagers, seasonal, and limited release beers.

For More Information:

https://lakewoodbrewing.com/