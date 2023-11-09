Lakewood Brewing Announces Fall Beers and Events

DALLAS, Texas— Lakewood Brewing Co. is offering anything but your basic batch of fall flavors this year with a variety of new releases and the return of seasonal favorites, including Pumpkin Spice Latte Temptress, Sweater Weather, Punkel, and The Witch. Some will be sold market-wide while some will be available exclusively in the Taproom.

“Fall is definitely our season to shine with brewery events and beer releases both big and small,” said Wim Bens, founder and president of Lakewood Brewing Co. “From our Anniversary Party this weekend with Lion’s Share XI and all our one-off and Taproom only releases like Man Bear Pig and The Witch for Let’s Get Weird on Oct. 21, to celebrating all things Temptress the entire month of November, culminating with Bourbon Barrel Temptress day on Dec. 6, we have a full lineup of beers and fun planned for the rest of the year.”

Beer lovers can watch their shelves and taps for:

PONY PILS is an American Golden Lager made by Bens, a Southern Methodist University (SMU) alum, for Mustang fans, and is flying off the shelves in Dallas. The wildly popular beer also benefits the Lakewood Brewing Co. Future Brewer STEM Scholarship with $1 from every case sold.

PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE TEMPTRESS, out now, is a far-from-basic batch just in time for Ugg boots and infinity scarf season. The delightful addition to the seasonal Temptress family brings together the cozy warmth of pumpkin spice and the bold flavor of coffee, courtesy of Noble Coyote Coffee, and is enhanced with subtle notes of cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg, and ginger.

OKTOBERFEST – Taproom Only – out now, is a celebration of tradition in a glass. Brewed in the time-honored Bavarian Marzen style, it boasts an effortlessly drinkable, malt-forward profile, and was handcrafted by Lakewood Brewing’s cellarman, Joey.

LION’S SHARE XI is an innovative take on a Cascadian Barleywine that has been meticulously cold-aged for over five months, resulting is an intensely flavorful marriage of malts and hops. Allowed to mellow and harmonize, it is a brew that’s been dialed up to 11 and is available in a special commemorative boxed 2-pack and on draft.

GOATMAN – Taproom Only – is unique fusion of a West Coast Black IPA and a German-style Schwarzbier, offering the perfect blend of a bold, bitter bite and a smooth, roasted malt sweetness. Part of Lakewood’s former Legendary Series, this cult favorite will return for Lakewood’s 11th anniversary party.

MAN BEAR PIG – Taproom Only – Half Man, Half Bear, Half Pig, this Maple Bacon Porter returns for Lakewood’s Let’s Get Weird Halloween party on Oct. 21.

THE WITCH – Taproom Only – is an annual release that is a cauldron of complex flavors, including rye whiskey barrel-aged Temptress infused with coffee from North Texas roaster Eiland, maple syrup, pumpkin pie spices, and scorpion peppers. Releasing for Let’s Get Weird on Oct. 21.

SWEATER WEATHER is Lakewood’s winter warmer with the perfect balance of bold maltiness that is tailor-brewed for that “coolish” winter weather by the fire, inside or out. Available In November.

BOURBON BARREL TEMPTRESS 2023 (BBT 2023) is the eleventh edition of Lakewood’s annual barrel-aging project. Crafted from a selection of bourbon barrels originating from the “Bourbon Belt”, this limited-edition release showcases Temptress’ rich complexity. Releasing December 6th at the annual BBT VIP Experience.

Lakewood is most notably known for its Temptress Imperial Milk Stout, the best-selling craft

stout in Texas. Today, its beer portfolio includes year-round IPA’s, Lagers, and popular seasonal offerings, all of which draw beer lovers to the Taproom at 2302 Executive Drive in Garland.

Lakewood beers are available on craft beer shelves Texas-wide and can be found using Lakewood’s online Beer Finder.

About Lakewood Brewing Company

Lakewood Brewing Company is a family-owned, independent craft brewery making Seriously Fun Beer. Lakewood exploded onto the DFW brewing scene in 2012 and became famous for its Temptress Imperial Milk Stout, which is now the best-selling craft stout in Texas. Its diverse beer portfolio includes IPA’s, Lagers, seasonal, and limited release beers.

For More Information:

https://lakewoodbrewing.com/