Lakewood Brewing and Jack Daniels Distillery Release Jack’d Up Punch

DALLAS — Lakewood Brewing Company (LBC) and Jack Daniels Distillery (Jack) have partnered up for the second year in a row to produce some very unique barrel-aged beers.

“When Jack came knockin’ after our successful beer collabs last year, we jumped at the chance to continue creating new and fun beers,” said Wim Bens, Founder, and President of Lakewood Brewing. “This year we decided to continue to draw inspiration from Jack’s Country Cocktails line to make Jack’d Up Punch. It’s a blonde ale aged in freshly emptied and hand-delivered Jack barrels — and then refermented with a silly amount tangerines, peaches, and cherries. At 6.3% ABV, it’s the perfect barrel-aged summer beer.”

Last year LBC and Jack Daniels teamed up for two releases. The first was Jack’d Up Lemonale, which became the inspiration to LBC’s latest year-round release Lemonale, a blonde ale finished with lemon juice. The second release was Tennessee Temptress, featuring LBC’s famous Temptress Imperial Milk Stout, aged in Jack barrels and finished on cherries.

Jack’d Up Punch will be available starting in Mid-July on draft only. LBC is also releasing a new vintage of Tennessee Temptress later this fall.

About Lakewood Brewing Company:

Lakewood Brewing Company is a family-owned, independent craft brewery Seriously Fun Beer. Lakewood exploded onto the DFW brewing scene in 2012 and became famous for its Temptress Imperial Milk Stout, which is now the best-selling craft stout in Texas. Its diverse beer portfolio includes year-round, seasonal, and limited barrel-aged and sour beers. Lakewood has been recognized nationally in major beer competitions including U.S. Beer Tasting Championship, U.S. Open Beer Championship (2nd most nationally awarded brewery 2015), San Diego, Denver, and Los Angeles International Beer Competitions among others. Lakewood beers are available throughout North Texas, Austin, Corpus Christi, Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Wichita Falls, and East Texas in discerning bars, restaurants, and retailers. For taproom location and a “find our beer” tool, visit lakewoodbrewing.com.

About Jack Daniels

Officially registered by the U.S. Government in 1866 and based in Lynchburg, Tenn., the Jack Daniel Distillery, Lem Motlow, proprietor, is the first registered distillery in the United States and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Jack Daniel’s is the maker of the world-famous Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, Gentleman Jack Rare Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select and Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails. Today, Jack Daniel’s is a true global icon found in more than 170 countries around the world and is the most valuable spirits brand in the world as recognized by Interbrand.