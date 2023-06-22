Kit NA Brewing Launches Inaugural Variety Pack of Award-Winning Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer

PORTLAND— Kit NA Brewing, an award-winning non-alcoholic craft beer company is thrilled to announce the launch of its first-ever variety pack. This highly anticipated addition to the product lineup provides consumers the opportunity to taste an enticing trio of premium non-alcoholic craft beers in one convenient package.

The eagerly awaited variety pack features Kit’s award-winning and premium brews in one 12-pack. Each 12-pack includes four cans of each: On Your Mark (American Blonde), Get Set (IPA), and Here We Go (Hazy IPA). Starter Pack enables a range of crushable options to suit various taste preferences and experiences. Consumers can now enjoy the light and citrusy notes of On Your Mark, the juicy and hoppy notes of Get Set, and the tropical and hazy notes of Here We Go all in one pack!

With this exciting release, Kit NA Brewing continues to drive innovation in the non-alcoholic beer market, redefining unapologetically good-tasting beer and appealing to an even broader audience no matter the occasion.

“Variety pack is one of the fastest growing package variants in beverage and there are so few options in NA beer. We are lucky to be aligned with great partners who can help Kit answer the consumer demand,” said Kit Co-Founder Will Fisher.

Kit NA Brewing’s Variety Pack will be available for purchase where other Kit products are sold, and through Kit’s online store. Find a retailer near you by visiting the store locator on the website.

https://www.kitna.beer/products/starter-pack-variety-12pk