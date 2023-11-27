Kit NA Brewing Joins Forces With Sound Mind Live to Confront the Mental Health Crisis

PORTLAND, Maine— Kit NA Brewing, the award-winning and crushable non-alcoholic beer brand is proud to announce its transformative partnership with Sound Mind Live, a leading and inspiring non-profit organization dedicated to advancing mental health awareness and support. Together, Kit NA Brewing and Sound Mind Live efforts will enable consumers to TUNE IN to the growing mental health crisis.

Through this partnership, Kit NA Brewing will harness the resources and expansive reach of Sound Mind Live to foster a brighter future and a deeper impact on mental health and well-being. Key aspects of this partnership include donating a portion of sales proceeds to support Sound Mind Live’s initiatives, as well as implementing impactful programs across digital, experiential, and retail platforms, each offering donation opportunities. These programs will reach millions of consumers, and provide opportunities to actively engage in effecting change in the mental health landscape.

Sound Mind Live is a non-profit organization that fosters community, dialogue, and action around mental health through the power of music. Sound Mind programs and events create safe spaces where music and open conversations about mental health coexist through collaboration between artists, audiences, and organizations with the goal of providing earlier intervention for mental health support and creating supportive communities. Sound Mind Live’s work includes live events and workshops, podcast and video programming, and the annual Sound Mind Music Festival for Mental Health in New York City each May. Their programming also provides on-site and digital mental health resources in partnership with artist tours, venues, and music festivals around the country.

Chris Bullard, Executive Director of Sound Mind Live added, “We’re thrilled for this exciting partnership with Kit NA Brewing! Sound Mind Live and Kit NA share a common vision of using the universal language of music to foster healing and connection. Like music, non-alcoholic beer is an art and craft that can bring people together to foster deeper human connections and community – one of the biggest and time-tested remedies to prevent and support mental health challenges. With Kit NA’s support, we will amplify our impact on mental health awareness. We’ll be able to reach thousands of more people on mental health through music with our annual Music Festival for Mental Health in May, and our Rhythm and Reset event series throughout the year. Together we’re turning up the volume on mental health conversations, and hope others will join us, donate, and be a part of this transformative movement.”

About Kit NA Brewing

Kit NA Brewing makes 5x award-winning, crushable, craft-brewed non-alcoholic beer for everyone and every occasion. Available in 3 different flavors: On Your Mark (American Blonde), Get Set (IPA) and Here We Go (Hazy IPA), Kit’s mission is to offer a beer that does not compromise on taste or quality. Kit NA Brewing has gained worldwide recognition and received multiple awards for its products.

About Sound Mind Live

For More Information:

https://www.kitna.beer/