Jones Beach Brewing Co. Raises Proceeds for Jones Inlet’s Dredging Efforts

FARMINGDALE, New York – Jones Beach Brewing Co. (JBBC) to bring new beer, Jones Inlet India Pale Ale “JI IPA” to market at The Helm Restaurant (524 Guy Lombardo Ave, Freeport, NY) in support of Jones Inlet dredging efforts. Starting March 11, JBBC will allocate proceeds from beer sales at The Helm during their first Can Release to be donated to local organizations surrounding the bays and harbors of South Nassau.

Dredging the Jones Inlet aims to ensure marine life safety and fix shallow waterways for boaters where accidents have been on the rise. Last dredged in 2014, the channel has become near-deadly to navigate in inclement weather or heavy winds.

“While New York State received $19 million in funding to dredge the Jones Inlet, we’ve yet to see any of that in action,” says JBBC founder Christopher Mills. “We know they have a lot on their plate, and if we can help them, then something must be done now. So we plan to donate a portion of proceeds to several local organizations — Jones Beach Power Squadron, Operation SPLASH, Surfrider Foundation — that consistently help keep our waterways safe and clean.”

JBBC chose The Helm for the event on March 11th due to its iconic location on Guy Lombardo Ave — named after famous bandleader Guy Lombardo, best known for his signature rendition of New Year’s classic “Auld Lang Syne.” Lombardo lived in Freeport in his later years and was known to take his boat, Tempo, out to Jones Beach Theater to perform.

For JBBC, the New Year starts with the launch of this beer. Beer packing will also be the “first of its kind” to include a Tide Chart on its products to help waterfront communities plan the safest travel through Jones Inlet and surrounding waterways.

Be sure to check out their official launch into market this Friday, March 1 at 7 pm at The Helm in Freeport. Scan the QR code on their label and follow them on Instagram for more information.

For More Information:

https://www.jonesbeachbrewing.com/