Jiant’s New Launch: Citrus Safari

CULVER CITY, California – Jiant announces the release of Citrus Safari, the sixth hard kombucha in the modern beverage brand’s celebrated seasonal series available now through April 2023. Paying a special homage to Jiant’s long-time mascot “Jerry the Jiant Jiraffe’, Jiant will donate 10% of proceeds from Citrus Safari to The Somali Giraffe Project, which helps to protect and conserve Somali giraffes through community-based programs.

A perfect pairing of zesty yuzu and juicy mango, the gluten-free Citrus Safari is brewed with organic green tea, sustainably sourced organic honey, cane sugar, mango puree, and yuzu juice, and is finished off with a hint of hops. The tantalizingly citrus-forward and subtly hoppy hard kombucha is a welcome treat during crisp winter months, and the cleverly designed yellow giraffe print reminds fans of Jiant’s support for preservation.

This 5% ABV hard kombucha is available in 16oz single cans in select retailers across the country, and Jiant is currently available in over 4,000 stores throughout the U.S.

Jiant continues to be a leader in product innovation and ingredient transparency within the ever-evolving alcohol beverage industry. Last year, they took their first dip into RTD craft cocktail culture with the launch of Mai Tai – an 8% ABV cocktail-inspired hard kombucha – which offers a layered, complex, and satisfying cocktail-like experience using teas and botanicals rather than spirits. Jiant’s immensely popular, higher ABV hard teas – such as Kiwi Strawberry Yerba Mate and their newest release, Peach Iced Tea, are additional 7% ABV “full strength” options for consumers looking for a refreshing iced tea-like experience that packs a punch.

Jiant launched their seasonal hard kombucha selections in January 2021, bringing limited-edition offerings to market three times per year, with Cool Beans, Jungle Juice, Venice Peach, Summer Snowcone, Planet Pomegranate, and now Citrus Safari. Each seasonal launch showcases distinctive ingredient combinations that look beyond hard kombucha’s perceived potential.

ABOUT JIANT

Founded in 2019 by Larry Haertel Jr and Aaron Telch, and recently named a Brewbound 2022 Rising Star, Jiant views tea and botanicals as the perfect canvas for a new kind of adult beverage, one that doesn’t rely on conventional ingredients and has a nutritional profile more aligned with what today’s consumer wants. Their ‘better for you’ approach to hard kombucha, hard tea, and cocktail-inspired hard kombucha is traditional in process but unconventional in results, offering beverages that are expressive and interesting while remaining accessible and surprisingly light. Jiant is available in the U.S. via a network of top-tier distributors and retail partners such as Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Target, Kroger, Albertsons, Total Wine & More, and Sprouts.

For More Information:

https://drinkjiant.com