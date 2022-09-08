Jiant Teams Up With Social Wellness Platform Vizer In Latest Autumn-Inspired Seasonal Launch

LOS ANGELES, California – Modern beverage brand, Jiant, in collaboration with social wellness platform Vizer, announces the launch of Planet Pomegranate, the fifth hard kombucha in Jiant’s celebrated seasonal series. Always gluten-free and crafted from all organic and non-GMO ingredients, Planet Pomegranate will be available this September through December, with proceeds from the limited release donated to support U.S. food banks and the fight against hunger.

Seasonally-inspired and spice-forward, Planet Pomegranate is brewed with organic green tea, sustainably sourced organic honey, organic cane sugar, organic pomegranate juice, organic cherry puree, organic ginger juice, and is tied together with a warming pinch of organic cinnamon. The festive and fizzy hard kombucha is a unique-in-class cooler weather treat with an out of this world intention: helping to fight food insecurity in the United States. Both Jiant and Vizer, the app that converts workouts into meal donations and better-for-you rewards, are determined to increase access to healthy food for populations in need, and in helping individuals conquer real obstacles in the pursuit of better health.

“We are proud that our latest seasonal, Planet Pomegranate, is an impact-driven collaboration with our friends at Vizer”, says Marika Jayne, Senior Marketing Manager of Jiant. “Their mission is incredibly powerful in its ability to turn usual daily activities into charitable acts, and we’re supporting that the best way we know how – by creating a unique product with the purest ingredients that tastes spectacular.”

“At Vizer, we believe that we are stronger together than we are apart and that we can all do well by doing good,” said Samantha Pantazopoulos, Co-Founder and CEO of Vizer. “We are so excited to collaborate with Jiant for our first Impact Seal product partnership, focused on amplifying a shared vision of making wellness more accessible for all by increasing access to nutrient-dense food and other resources required to live well. It’s extremely important to us that through this partnership, we continue inspiring and promoting an inclusive ecosystem that makes healthy choices achievable and fulfilling for everyone, regardless of circumstance.”

This 5% ABV hard kombucha is available in 16oz single cans in select retailers across the country. Jiant is currently available in over 4,000 stores throughout California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Maine, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia.

Jiant continues to be a leader of innovation in the rapidly burgeoning RTD hard beverage industry, having recently launched a brand new higher ABV cocktail-inspired hard kombucha Mai Tai – a tropical citrus punch- in addition to their core lineup of hard kombuchas and hard teas. Jiant launched their seasonal hard kombucha selections in January 2021, bringing limited-edition offerings to market three times per year, with Cool Beans, Jungle Juice, Venice Peach, and most recently, Summer Snowcone. Each seasonal launch showcases unconventional ingredient combinations that look beyond hard kombucha’s perceived potential. Like all of Jiant’s hard kombuchas and hard teas, Planet Pomegranate is an ultimate choice for adventurous consumers seeking a transparent alcoholic beverage.

ABOUT JIANT:

Founded in 2019 by Larry Haertel Jr and Aaron Telch, Jiant views tea and botanicals as the perfect canvas for a new kind of adult beverage, one that doesn’t rely on conventional ingredients and has a nutritional profile more aligned with what today’s consumer wants. Their approach to hard kombucha, and now hard tea, is traditional in process but unconventional in results, offering beverages that are expressive and interesting while remaining accessible and surprisingly light.

ABOUT VIZER:

Welcome to the Daily Wellness Club, where better health is accessible to all – one step at a time. Founded by cousins Samantha Pantazopoulos and Dylan Barbour, Vizer is the first social wellness platform on a mission toward Democratizing Wellness®. Vizer supports the creation and integration of a sustainable daily wellness routine by partnering with industry-leading, health-forward brands to incentivize exercise, increase access to healthy foods and promote whole-person health. Its innovative ecosystem effect breaks down barriers to living well by sparking bottom-up systematic change. Whether that’s hitting 10K steps or joining a local fitness class, Vizer turns sweat into currency for meal donations with U.S. food banks. Since launching in 2019, Vizer has converted millions of workouts into impactful community meals and better-for-you rewards from aligned businesses. Available on iOS and Android,the Vizer app is free to download.

For More Information:

https://www.jiantkombucha.com