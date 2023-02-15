Japas Cervejaria Partners with Culture Beverage to Distribute into Colorado

SÃO PAULO, Brazil – Colorado craft beer drinkers now have the opportunity to try beer from Japas Cervejaria, a woman-run Japanese-Brazilian brewery that’s based in Brazil. Starting this month, Japas beer will be available in the Front Range from Colorado Springs to Fort Collins; additionally the beer will soon be available near the I-70 corridor and the Roaring Fork Valley.

“We pride ourselves in partnering up with the best craft brewers from across the world, so we were extra excited when we began talking with the team at Japas,” says Culture Beverage Co-Owner Xandy Bustamante. “Their authentic approach to making Japanese and Brazilian inspired beers is something that no other producer is doing.”

Brazil is home to the largest Japanese population outside of Japan, stemming from Japanese emigration to Brazil in 1908 when the Japanese ship Kasato-Maru arrived in the port of Santos, south of São Paulo. Harnessing this history, Japas beer serves as a canvas that showcases the co-founders’ Brazilian and Japanese mixed heritage which you can see translated across their ethos, branding and beer recipes.

“Japas makes a variety of beer styles but we add our own twist, such as using ingredients like dekopon, kumquat, matcha, and even wasabi,” says Japas Co-Founder Fernanda Ueno who also serves as a brewer for Japas. “We add in just enough of these ingredients to provide a balance and harmony among the flavors.”

The blend of cultures is also reflected on label artwork created by Yumi Shimada, Japas co-founder and creative director. Shimada utilizes collage work to represent a mix of influences, cultures and references.

“All of our labels are made with collage with the most iconic and important to date, the Kasato Maru label, which we named to honor the first ship that brought Japanese immigrants to Brazil,” Says Japas Co-Founder and Creative Director Yumi Shimada. “The label was made with a manual collage and I made the composition with dekopon fruit, an ‘immigrant’ fruit in Brazil, and the ship together on top of the sea. An interesting curiosity is that I tore the blue paper to create the impression of the foam that the waves create when they break in the sea.”

Japas works with Beerternational, a woman-owned company and platform, that enables the brewery to brew and sell their beer in the U.S. Besides Colorado, Japas beer is in nine other markets in the United States, including California, New York, Florida, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Michigan, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

This month Colorado beer craft beer drinkers can find Japas beer at participating retailers across the Front Range, from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs.

Core Beers (with the exception of Nama Biiru, the other core beers will be available soon):

Matsurika: Japas’ best selling beer is named after the Jasmine petals used in teas in Japan. This Japas creation adds Jasmine petals to a Pilsen recipe bringing forth a soft and delicate beer. ABV: 5%

Oishii: Oishii means “yummy” in Japanese. This beer utilizes the unmistakable flavor of ginger, often used in Japanese cuisine, and orange peel to create a perfectly balanced witbier. ABV: 4.7%

Neko IPA: Maneki Neko is one of Japan’s most famous amulets, the “lucky cat.” Think of the lucky cat giving you good fortune as you drink this citrus-forward American IPA. ABV: 5.7%

Nama Biiru: This beer pays homage to Nama Biiru, which in Japanese can be translated to raw, fresh or draft beer. Japas’ version of Nama Biiru is a super dry rice lager that includes Sorachi Ace and Lemondrop hops. ABV: 4.9%

Seasonal Beers (available soon):

Black Daruma: Potent but surprisingly easy to drink, this Imperial Stout has notes of dark chocolate and a touch of Persimmon, a fruit that brings luck and longevity in some Asian traditions. ABV: 11%

Kimo kawaii: Kawaii is a term used to describe cute, sweet and delicate things. Kimokawaii is thus a mixture of the cute and the bizarre. This Imperial Sour’s combination of blackberry, dragon fruit, and hibiscus showcases the best of both worlds. ABV: 8%

The Mask Series (available now, as well as in four-packs of the brands below):

Okame: Okame is considered the female version of Hyottoko in Japanese folklore, representing the goddess of joy. This Wheat Wine Ale has high alcohol content and a velvety mouthfeel with notes of bread, honey and caramel. ABV: 10%

Hyottoko: Hyottoko is considered the male version of Okame in Japanese folklore, representing the god of fire. This potent and aromatic Triple New England IPA features Citra, Motueka, and El Dorado hops. ABV: 10%

Hannya is a Japanese mask that represents human beings’ most difficult feelings such as anger and jealousy. This Imperial Stout represents the duality of the mask—potent and alcoholic but also velvety, with notes of coffee and dark chocolate. ABV: 11%

Kitsune: Meaning fox in Japanese which symbolizes wisdom, Kitsune is a clever Belgian Tripel Ale with spicy notes from coriander seeds and flavors of citrus from the orange peel and balanced by notes of raisin and banana. ABV: 9%

“Colorado is one of the states with the highest number of breweries per capita,” says Japas Co-Founder Maíra Kimura who also serves as a brewer and business strategist for the brewery. “The craft culture is widespread with Coloradans drinking craft beer in their daily lives. We think that Japas will appeal to beer drinkers and even those simply interested in Japanese and Brazilian culture.”

Note about the term Japas: Japas is slang for those of Japanese descent. While the term is permissible to some, Japas co-founders are clear that the term should only be used when given permission or in reference to the brewery. In harnessing the word and bringing it into the brand, the women of Japas are ressignifying and reappropriating “Japas” to showcase their pride in their origins and mixed cultures and translating that directly into their beer.

About Japas Cervejaria

Japas Cervejaria is a woman-run, Japanese-Brazilian brewery based in Brazil. Founded in 2015 by Maíra Kimura, Yumi Simada and Fernanda Ueno, each of their creations is the result of a dive into their ancestry. This amalgamation of beer and history is rich in aromas, flavors and culture, with recipes that celebrate the union between Brazil and Japan in a contemporary way, without clichés or pre-established ideas.

About Culture Beverage

Culture Beverage’s mission is to bring beverages with soul to Colorado bottleshops, bars, and restaurants. Culture Beverage represents some of the world’s most renowned and sought after breweries and cideries, and their team is dedicated to helping customers and all Coloradans learn more about fermentation and drinking cultures from around the world.

About Beerternational

Beerternational was founded by Pooah (Foofoo) Alon in 2018. Beerternational is an innovative platform for craft breweries from all over the world to brew, distribute and sell their beers in the U.S. Producing the beers locally enables to deliver better and fresher beers at a competitive price, while keeping the process greener and contributing to the local independent craft beer industry.

For More Information:

https://www.indiecreativeco.com/news/japasbeerincolorado