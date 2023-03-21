Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers Unveils Renovated Taproom Following Addition of “Tradition Meets Tech” Pilot System

Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers unveils a renovated taproom laser focused on the beer experience to complement an exciting lager program from their new, “Tradition Meets Tech” pilot system.

Jack’s Abby has operated their brewery and beer hall at the Clinton Street location in Framingham since 2015, and this is the first major renovation to the beer hall space since moving in. The previous T-Shaped Bar with dual-sided tap system has been replaced with a streamlined linear bar flanking a new copper draft system. The vacated area now features a much more flexible gathering area for guests to come and enjoy a fresh lager.

“After nearly 8 years in this space, we’ve learned a lot about what our guests are looking for and our hall needed some updates to deliver that experience. After completing our brand refresh, it made sense to tackle the beer hall and create more beautiful and functional space for our fans” – Sam Hendler Co-Founder

This renovation follows the recent addition of a new “Tradition Meets Tech” pilot system installed at the end of 2022. The new pilot system is a 7BBL Brew House with a combination of traditional and new tools to expertly brew technical and innovative lagers. The system includes capacity for decoction brewing, horizontal lagering tanks, open fermentation vessels and a first-ever Coolship. This will vastly increase the range and total number of new beer hall beers the brewery can make in a year.

“This is really a dream setup for a lager brewer, and I have been really energized to get on the deck and experiment with so many of the ideas I’ve had in my head that I couldn’t previously brew. We’re going to make some incredible and fun new beers this year.” – Jack Hendler Co-Founder/Brewmaster

The brewery has already started experimenting with concepts like Black Pils, Dry-Hopped Pale Lager and deeper cuts like the Coolship Fermented Polotmavý Czech amber lager. They have promised to bring back more throwback fan favorites as well. Cult-favorite Fire In The Ham will be making its return shortly along with classics like Mass Rising, Saxonator and Ratskeller. These beers will be exclusive to the beer hall, and the program officially kicks off on March 17.

Jack’s Abby commented that this is the beginning of a series of changes designed to deliver the most exceptional lager experience possible for guests. Some of the changes currently in the works include the tour program, music program, beer garden space, new serving vessels, and a lot more. “We look forward to new and existing fans stopping by to see the new space, and we hope to keep delivering fun surprises throughout the year” remarked Sam.

About Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers

Jack’s Abby is a proudly independent and family-owned brewery based in Framingham Massachusetts. The brewery was founded in 2011 by 3 brothers – Jack, Eric and Sam Hendler. The brewery is the first lager-only craft brewery in the country. Their mission is to create high-quality products that honor tradition and the spirit of inspired innovation. With an entrepreneurial heart and a passion for people, they take pride in learning from and contributing to their vibrant community.

For More Information:

https://jacksabby.com/