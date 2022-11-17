Island Brands USA and Water Warrior Alliance  Support Hurricane Ian Recovery and Restoration 

By donating 1% of its Florida sales revenue from Nov. 1 through May 1, Island Brands is ensuring that for every keg, case, and can sold, an impactful contribution will be made to help the residents and ecosystems of the Sunshine State.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.— Island Brands USA, a beverage industry disruptor with a growing portfolio of innovative products, is proud to announce a new charitable partnership with the Florida-basedWater Warrior Alliance to turbocharge recovery and restoration efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

From Nov. 1 through May 1, Island Brands will donate 1% of its Florida sales revenue to Water Warrior Alliance in its initiatives to help both human victims and environmental habitats that suffered from Hurricane Ian. The Alliance, which is active in communities from Tampa Bay to the Florida Keys, is currently providing canned goods and other food to residents in need as well as conducting debris removal from storm-damaged waterways and testing water quality for safety.

“Florida is near and dear to our hearts at Island Brands,” said Scott Hansen, CEO, Co-Founder, and Chairman of the Board of Island Brands USA. “We first brewed up the idea for Island Brands during a trip to Key West, and we’ve physically been brewing our beer there for four-plus years. Giving back to help residents and communities affected by Hurricane Ian was a no-brainer to us.”

By donating 1% of its sales for the next six months, Island Brands is ensuring that its entire Florida network — from wholesale partners to consumers — can pitch in by selling (and consuming!) for a good cause.

“As a Florida resident and having lived in Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina, I know firsthand the devastating effects a hurricane can have on residents and the environment of local communities,” said Jenna Byrne, who founded Water Warrior Alliance to help curb the flow of marine debris along Florida’s Gulf Coast. “Partnering with Island Brands allows us to devote even more resources to urgent Hurricane Ian restoration projects, and we are very grateful for everyone’s help in making their donation as impactful as possible.”

Giving back is not a new concept for Island Brands, which was recently recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the country, earning a spot on the prestigiousInc. 5000 list. As part of its mission to give back in meaningful ways, Island Brands joined1% for the Planet, pledging to donate at least 1% of its annual sales directly to approved environmental nonprofits worldwide.

ABOUT ISLAND BRANDS USA

Headquartered in Charleston, S.C., Island Brands USA is a lifestyle company that uses only the finest, all-natural ingredients to produce super-premium beer, flavored malt beverages, craft spirits and ready-to-drink cocktails. Its popular products are currently available in 12 Southeastern states, with expanding domestic and international distribution along with fleetwide service on Carnival Cruise Lines. Founded in 2016, the innovative company’s growing portfolio of clean, top-quality beverages cater to active, socially conscious consumers. Part of the company’s mission is to give back in meaningful ways, including pledging a portion of its annual sales to environmental charities through 1% for the Planet. Island Brands is proudly American owned. For more information, visitislandbrandsusa.com.