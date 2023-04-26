Iowa Brewers Guild Announces Release of UNIFY Hazy IPA

DES MOINES, Iowa— The Iowa Brewers Guild (IBG) announces the release of its collaborative guild beer: UNIFY Hazy IPA, 6.4% ABV. This popular brewing project began with its first release in 2021 and annually supports the mission of IBG.

A collaborative recipe and choice ingredients give this lush brew a pillowy feel with hints of passionfruit. Each purchase of UNIFY will directly benefit the mission of the Iowa Brewers Guild. Unify is Born and Brewed in Iowa with Iowa craft beer lovers in mind.

“Craft brewing is all about community,” said IBG Executive Director Noreen Otto, “and with this release, we want Iowans to embrace our call to ‘Drink Beer and Make Friends’,”.

UNIFY’s creation and release are supported by the generosity of IBG members and industry suppliers including design by 818-a tiny design empire; hops suppliers Hollingbery & Son, Inc. and Hopsteiner; labeling partner Strategic Print Solutions; yeast from Omega Yeast; malt from Briess Malt; brewing expertise by Singlespeed Brewing; and distribution support from Confluence Brewing Company.

Find UNIFY Hazy IPA starting May 1st, on retail shelves across Iowa or at Iowa Brewers Guild member breweries including: Singlespeed Brewing, Confluence Brewing Company, Alluvial Brewing, Backpocket Brewing, Big Grove Brewing, Barn Town Brewing, Big Rack Brew Haus, BIT Brewing, Blind Butcher Brewing, Bremer Brewing Co., Brightside Aleworks, Clockhouse Brewing, Convergence Ciderworks, Dimensional Brewing, Fenders Brewery, Fenceline Brewing, Firetrucker Brewery, Jackson Street Brewing, Lua Brewing, Maquoketa Brewing, Peace Tree Brewing, Second State Brewing, Textile Brewing, Tractorlift Brewing, Uptown Garage, West O Beer, West Hill Brewing Company, and Wise-I Brewing.

The Iowa Brewers Guild exists to unify craft brewing professionals, promote Iowa beer, and advocate for the industry’s growth.

For More Information:

https://www.iowabeer.org/#home