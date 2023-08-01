Iowa Breweries Team Up to Clean Up Rivers

IOWA CITY, Iowa— Big Grove Brewery, Toppling Goliath Brewing Co., and Lua Brewing went knee-deep in Iowa rivers during the 20th annual Iowa Project A.W.A.R.E., volunteering time and donating proceeds raised from the release of Project Hop Fisch, a cause-driven Double Hazy IPA, dedicated to supporting Iowa water quality.

“This is the muscle behind fundraising efforts,” noted Rob Miller, Director of Content at Big Grove Brewery. “It allows you to feel like you’re doing something because you show up at the end of the day with a boatload of trash pulled from the river.”

A total of $13,000 was donated to Project A.W.A.R.E., Iowa’s largest volunteer river expedition, which aims to remove 1 million pounds of debris in its 20th year. “As a non-profit, we wouldn’t be able to do this without sponsors,” remarked Laura Semken, Project A.W.A.R.E. board member. “It’s a game changer to get people canoeing in the water to raise awareness about the beauty and importance of our rivers and watersheds and the fact we need to get it cleaner.

Big Grove Brewery, Toppling Goliath Brewing Co., and Lua Brewing have collaborated on recipe development and the release of Project Hop Fisch double hazy IPA for the past two years. The collaboration features a combination of new and experimental hops from around the world and typically releases in the spring. This year, all three breweries agreed to combine donations to support Project A.W.A.R.E.

“You cannot have good beer without clean water,” noted Sarah Moellers, Marketing Director for Toppling Goliath. “Every step we take with Project Hop Fisch, we are working toward clean watersheds, strengthening the brewing community, and strengthening with friends.”

Big Grove Brewery is among the top craft beer producers in Iowa and ranks in the top 3% for barrel production nationally. In 2013, the brewery started as a 3.5-barrel brewhouse in Solon, Iowa, and focused on freshly made craft beer and elevated pub cuisine. Four years later, the brewery opened a 28,000-square-foot production facility, serving as an anchor for the Iowa City Riverfront Crossings redevelopment project, and most recently opened a third taproom location in Des Moines, Iowa. Big Grove has received multiple craft brewing medals including a gold medal for Easy Eddy, its flagship Hazy IPA and Citrus Surfer Fruited Wheat.

