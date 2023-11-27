Introducing the Whoville Hideaway at Tap99 Pop-Up Bar

WASHINGTON, D.C.— For Washington D.C. residents and visitors seeking a festive holiday pop-up bar experience within city limits, look no further than Tap99, the city’s first 100% self-pour taphouse. Located in D.C.’s vibrant Navy Yard district, Tap99 has transformed into the Whoville Hideaway, a one-of-a-kind immersive holiday pop-up bar experience featuring Christmas beers, holiday cocktails and shooters, a Holly Jolly Happy Hour and other weekly events, over-the-top holiday décor, and the occasional Grinch appearance. For a limited time, guests can pour one of our new holiday cocktails like the Christmas Mule or Italian Greyhound, as well as delicious beers including Gingerbread Fog (Abomination Brewing Co.), Griswold’s Winterbock (Solace Brewing Co.), Christmas IPA (Goose Island Beer Co.), and Watercolors Christmas Creamee (Skygazer Brewing Company).

For the full list of what is currently on tap, visit tap-99.com/ontap. Guests will enjoy their holiday-themed beverages amidst lavish holiday décor – an abundance of wrapped presents and oversized ornaments, festive garland and lights hanging from the ceiling, allowing patrons to enjoy the holiday season just outside the main gates of the Nationals Park.

Tap99’s self-pour taphouse experience is unique in the city, offering a different customer experience than a traditional bar setting. Upon entering, customers are given an RFID card that is connected to their form of payment. Patrons use the RFID card to activate the electronic selfpour taps of their choosing. Customers are charged by the ounce, meaning they can pour as little or as much of their beverage of choice. Self-pour technology creates a fun, interactive experience for consumers, and in addition, wait times and touch points with staff are reduced.

Tap99 is an innovative drinking and dining experience that allows patrons the freedom to selfpour the drink and amount of their choice from 99 self-pour taps. Located directly across the street from the Nationals Park main gates at 1250 Half Street SE, Tap99 is Washington, D.C.’s first fully self-pour taphouse.

