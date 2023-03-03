Introducing Stone Patio Magic Double IPA

ESCONDIDO, Calif.— Stone Brewing announces a new beer to ring in that springtime patio sippin.’ Stone Patio Magic Double IPA showcases Stone’s commitment to innovation with the use of Sauvignon Blanc grape skin extract and an experimental hop variety from Hop Breeding Company (HBC). It is now available nationwide.

Stone Patio Magic Double IPA offers an explosion of flavor and aroma with a smooth and creamy palate that makes it easy to keep enjoying, like that sunset golden hour on the back patio. Aromas of candied orange, mango and guava give way to flavors of citrus blossom honey, mango, cherry cordial, white wine and papaya. While the experience is enchanting, it’s how the brewers conjured up these flavors that’s especially magical.

Stone Patio Magic Double IPA is Stone’s first commercial release using the innovative Sauvignon Blanc grape skin extract from New Zealand called Phantasm. When making white wine, grapes are pressed off their skins. Those skins are used to develop Phantasm, as they have compounds that produce many of the desirable fruit characteristics also found in hops. In combination with certain yeasts and hops it intensifies the flavor and aroma experience.

Stone has long been committed to experimenting with unique hop varieties and supporting hop growers in their breeding programs. Stone Patio Magic Double IPA exemplifies that spirit. The beer is brewed with the experimental hop HBC 843 from Hop Breeding Company, which has orange, berry, floral and wood notes. Stone’s brewers walk the fields with breeders every harvest and give feedback on experimental varieties. They trial beers using experimental hops on Stone’s pilot brewing systems and send beer and sensory data back to the breeders, growers and vendors. While HBC 843 comes from the private company, HBC, Stone participates with similar exploration and support for public breeding companies through the Hop Research Council and Hop Quality Group.

“Stone Patio Magic Double IPA is such a complex and innovative beer,” explained Jeremy Moynier, Sr. Manager of Brewing & Innovation. “Phantasm and HBC 843 are complemented by the addition of Orange Peel, Centennial, Mosaic and Southern Aroma hops from South Africa, the latter of which contribute notes of passion fruit and lychee. Nailing the flavor profile with this unique combination of ingredients was a lot of fun.”

The right beer at the right time can be truly magical and Stone Patio Magic Double IPA is just the 8.8% wonder to extend that day-end golden hour.

QUICK FACTS

Name: Stone Patio Magic Double IPA

ABV: 8.8%

Availability: Limited Time, nationwide

Packaging: 12oz six-pack cans, 22oz bottles & draft

TASTING NOTES

Appearance: Pale orange, some haze and white head.

Aroma: Candied orange, mango, dank, floral, strawberry, and guava.

Taste: Citrus blossom honey, mango, cherry cordial, white wine and papaya.

Palate: Medium body, smooth, creamy and finishing dry with a light bitterness.

About Stone Brewing

Founded in 1996, Stone pioneered the West Coast Style IPA, helping to fuel the modern craft beer revolution and inspire generations of hop fanatics. Today Stone operates breweries in Escondido, CA and Richmond, VA plus seven tap room and bistro locations. Stone offers a wide range of craft beers including its most popular Stone IPA, Stone Delicious IPA and Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager. The company’s long list of environmental efforts includes a LEED Silver Certification, world-class water reclamation and creative uses of spent grain. Stone has been called the “All-time Top Brewery on Planet Earth” by BeerAdvocate magazine twice.

