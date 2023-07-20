Introducing BrewedAt

BrewedAt, created by Temple University alum and former college roommates, Evan Blum and Cole Decker, is a way for craft beer drinkers to come together to celebrate the local craft beer scene, and discover new and exciting breweries in their area.

Blum, a Temple’s Fox School of Business 2020 graduate, and Decker, a 2020 graduate from Temple’s Klein College of Media and Communication, started BrewedAt in 2022 with one goal in mind: advocate for the Craft Beer scene in the Philadelphia and surrounding areas.

“We found a common trend amongst our friends when turning 21 was going to local breweries,” said Blum. “We were going to 3-4 places on a Saturday and getting a flight at each, all individually trying each beer is a blast of an experience to have all the reactions from friends. Personally, I was looking for an outlet on social media, that shows which breweries were going to give us what each one’s vibes are in my location.”

Upon discovering there was no “point” social media account for craft beer fans in the area, Blum reached out to his college roommate and lifelong friend, Decker, and pitched the idea to him to come together to create a company that does what they are looking for.

Between the two, BrewedAt has become the go-to account for photos, videos and stories on social media for local breweries. The company also offers photography and videography services to the local craft breweries and will produce engaging videos and content for BrewedAt’s accounts to collaborate with the brands on social media. Both Blum and Decker have discovered that the way to help drinkers discover the difference and the uniqueness of each craft brewery is through high quality content.

BrewedAt, which has partnered with breweries like Victory Brewing, Triple Bottom Brewing, and Punch Buggy Brewing to bring more attention to the brands is looking to expand in the near future. With a wide variety of craft breweries in the area, the limit extends beyond a 16 oz beer.

For More Information:

https://www.brewedat.com/