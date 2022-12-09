Indiana City Brewing Co. Up For Sale

Popular downtown craft brewery with decade of success seeks turnkey buyer

Indianapolis, IN – Indiana City Brewing Company has engaged New Mill Capital to seek potential buyers for its Indianapolis brewery. The sale includes all equipment, intellectual property, and book of business. New Mill Capital will conduct the offering process focused on finding a strategic buyer for the operation and assets. The brewery with on-site taproom will remain open and fully operational throughout the process.

“I’m very excited for this new chapter for our brand,” said Ray Kamstra, Founder of Indiana City Brewing Company. “This is a great opportunity for new operators to build on our successes, and I look forward to seeing Indiana City reach new heights for many years to come.”

Indiana City opened up in the iconic pre-prohibition-era brewery building on Indianapolis’ near east side in the spring of 2013. Over the past near decade, they have steadily increased production while maintaining a reputation for crafting high-quality craft beer with creative label art. The beer brand is distributed state-wide with cans on shelves in grocery and liquor stores. Indiana City beer can also be found on tap in bars and restaurants throughout Indiana. The brewery has made a name for itself as a hip urban hotspot for private events, local music concerts and art shows.

Equipment assets include a Portland Kettle Works 10 BBL brew kettle with a 15 BBL mash tun, JV Northwest and GW Kent fermenters up to 30 BBL, a 7 BBL brite tank, a Microcanner 3-head canning line, a glycol chiller, reverse osmosis water filtration, a keg washer, (2) walk-in coolers, CIP, support, taproom equipment, recipes, and trade names. The brewery resides on the east side of downtown Indianapolis, in the historic Bottling House of the former Home Brewing Company. Indiana City includes a taproom as well as ample private event space.

“This is a great opportunity to take over a legacy brand in the heart of Indianapolis. The proximity to a significant population center and the history of the brand will be an attractive option for a new operator,” said Eric Weiler, Managing Principal at New Mill Capital “Current statewide distribution can be expanded and the location offers a variety of income streams to interested parties.”

Additional information regarding this opportunity can be found on New Mill Capital’s website www.newmillcapital.com. Parties interested in learning more or scheduling a tour of Indiana City Brewing may contact Eric Weiler at ericw@newmillcapital.com.

About Indiana City Brewing Company

Indiana City was founded by Ray Kamstra in 2013 with the mission of creating great beer experiences by crafting the coolest beers of the highest quality in Indianapolis. The brewery has grown from a 1.5 BBL brewhouse with a few beers on tap, to a 10 BBL brewhouse with over a dozen beers on tap and a diverse lineup of beer brands available in cans. Housed in the former Bottling House (1904) of the Home Brewing Company (1891), Indiana City is located at 24 Shelby Street on the near eastside of downtown Indianapolis.

About New Mill Capital

New Mill Capital (www.newmillcapital.com) is a privately held manufacturing asset acquisition and disposition firm specializing in food processing & beverage plant acquisitions, sales, business brokerage, equipment auction programs, and valuations. NMC has also acquired and repurposed over 25,000,000 square feet of manufacturing operations throughout the United States and Canada.