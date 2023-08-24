Indeed Brewing Company Releases Pistachio Dream & Pink Burst Sparkling THC

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.— Indeed Brewing Company is adding two sparkling THC drinks to its portfolio. High Fiver: Pistachio Dream (5mg THC and 5mg CBD) boasts the same flavoring as its popular Pistachio Cream Ale with the addition of vanilla. Double High Fiver: Pink Burst (10mg THC and 10mg CBD) features a flavor that resembles the pink Starburst candy. Both drinks contain 0% alcohol.

“Our High Fiver Citrus Grass and Two Good Lavender Lemon have been so popular that it’s sometimes easy to just sit back and let those successes ride a little bit. But, either because of our ADHD or our ethos of always keep pushing, we’re excited to explore some more Sparkling THC options,” says Ryan Bandy, Director of Experience, Indeed Brewing Company. “Pistachio Dream is a nostalgic flavor that tastes an awful lot like Pistachio ice cream, and is delicious with 5mg of THC and CBD. We wanted to have a 10mg THC and 10mg CBD option as well, for our more seasoned consumers, so we thought a bright and bold flavor would make sense for that: Pink Burst is fruity, tart and delicious. Can confirm that it tastes good when you’re actually eating pistachio ice cream with the Pistachio Dream, and/or a pink Starburst with the Pink Burst one.”



About Indeed Brewing Company

Indeed Brewing Company cultivates an artfully eclectic lineup of beers from its headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota and pilot brewery in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Indeed’s diverse offerings feature old-time favorites like Day Tripper Pale Ale, current hits like Flavorwave IPA and Pistachio Cream Ale, and now go beyond beer to include THC-infused seltzers. Well-known as a community-oriented brewery, Indeed’s taprooms are home to Indeed We Can, the employee-driven charitable giving program that donates 100% of taproom net profits to an employee-selected nonprofit every week of the year. Indeed believes innovation isn’t just one thing—it’s a culture created around good people, good beers, and good experiences.

For More Information:

https://www.indeedbrewing.com/