Indeed Brewing Company Releases IPA Variety 12-Pack

Indeed Brewing Company announces the release of a new IPA Variety Pack, Hop Parade. Like any great parade, the pack puts on display the best of what the brewing team at Indeed has to offer in a colorful collection of flavor-packed IPAs. Hop Parade includes a range of brews, from a 3.8% ABV session IPA dubbed Modern Age to the comeback of Indeed’s first ever IPA, Let It Ride. The Hop Parade Variety 12-Pack is now available year-round throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota.

“Enjoy the full spectrum of hop flavors in this pack, from lush to dank, fruity to herbal,” said Ryan Bandy, Director of Experience at Indeed Brewing Company. “This pack was curated for hop lovers of all kinds.”

A parade, at its heart, is a celebration. With something for every IPA lover, this baton-twirling, trumpet-sounding variety pack is perfect for bringing to your next celebratory gathering. In the pack, find the following:

Flavorwave IPA (6.2% ABV): Brewed with fruity, juicy Centennial, Mosaic & Citra hops. Flavorwave IPA is the Grand Marshall of this parade.

Modern Age Session IPA (3.8% ABV): Big on flavor, low in alcohol. This session IPA marches to the beat of its own drum with flavors of Citra, Mosaic, Galaxy and Strata hops.

Blue Dream Honey IPA (6.4% ABV): Brewed with honey and Simcoe, Altus and Mosaic hops, Blue Dream Hazy IPA invites you to float along with dreamy clouds of dank hop aroma and flavor.

Let it Ride India Pale Ale (6.8% ABV): Let it Ride all the way down the parade route. Indeed’s original IPA is brewed with an unfettered blend of Mosaic, Calypso and El Dorado hops.

Find the Hop Parade IPA Variety Pack, with colorful carton packaging and artwork designed by Minneapolis-based artist Chuck U, in your favorite craft beer aisle in Wisconsin or Minnesota.

About Indeed Brewing Company

Indeed Brewing Company cultivates an artfully eclectic lineup of beers from its headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota and pilot brewery in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Indeed’s diverse offerings feature old-time favorites like Day Tripper Pale Ale, current hits like Flavorwave IPA and Pistachio Cream Ale, and now go beyond beer to include THC-infused seltzers. Well-known as a community-oriented brewery, Indeed’s taprooms are home to Indeed We Can, the employee-driven charitable giving program that donates 100% of taproom net profits to an employee-selected nonprofit every week of the year. Indeed believes innovation isn’t just one thing—it’s a culture created around good people, good beers, and good experiences.

