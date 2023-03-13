Indeed Brewing Company Releases Double Day Tripper Release Event

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota – Minneapolis’ Indeed Brewing Company is bringing back nostalgic beers in its Creature Comfort series in 2023. Double Day Tripper is releasing first on Thursday, April 6. Beer packs will begin to be available to pick up on that day, with a special trivia event planned as well.

Double Day Tripper (set of 3 crowlers, releasing 4/6/23)

Shenanigans (set of 3 crowlers, releasing 7/13/23)

Yamma Jamma (set of 3 crowlers, releasing 9/14/23)

Rum King (2 bottles, releasing 11/25/23)

Stir Crazy (set of 3 crowlers, releasing 12/14/23)

These beers will be exclusive to the Northeast Minneapolis taproom and available to-go in crowlers as well as on tap at the time of each beer’s release.

Fan Packs are $140 for the five beer sets and Superfan Packs are $200 and include exclusive swag. Individual Double Day Tripper packs are also available.

About Indeed Brewing Company

At Indeed Brewing Company, we’re cultivating an artfully eclectic line-up of beers from the heart of Northeast Minneapolis and our new home in the Walker’s Point neighborhood of Milwaukee. Indeed’s diverse offerings are anchored by its flagship Day Tripper Pale Ale, driven by new hits like Flavorwave IPA and Pistachio Cream Ale, and elevated by its series of wild barrel-aged beer. Well-known as an engaged and community-oriented brewery, Indeed’s taprooms are warm, welcoming, and home to Indeed We Can, the company’s employee-driven charitable giving program, which donates 100% of taproom net profits to an employee-sponsored local nonprofit every Wednesday of the year. Indeed believes innovation isn’t just one thing—it’s a culture created around good people, good beers, and good experiences. Join them in the pursuit of what’s good.

