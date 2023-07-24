Indeed Brewing Company Launches Summer Sippers

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.— Indeed Brewing Company is excited to announce the release of Modern Age Session IPA. Packed with sweet and citrusy notes of orange, pineapple, mango, and berries, Modern Age Session IPA is big on flavor but low in alcohol. A subtle malt profile lets Citra, Mosaic, Galaxy, and Strata hop superstars shine bright in this 3.8% ABV, medium-bodied, low-calorie brew.

“There’s few hoppy session beers that we love to drink — Size 4 from Steel Toe and Founders All Day IPA are the two that come to mind — and we’re excited to add a really awesome beer to that category, “says Ryan Bandy, Director of Experience, Indeed Brewing Company. “It took us a few different batches of R&D to get this one right, but the final liquid is delicious. I love the hop profile with the classic combo of Citra and Mosaic and then adding newer hops like Galaxy and Strata. The brewers found a way to have it drink closer to a 6% IPA, with a nice mouthfeel and a little bitterness. But, as an aging Millennial, we all appreciate the ability to have a few beers without needing to call the uber or take a nap!”

THE GOODS

Malt: Pale Ale, Oats, Dextrin, Sauermalz

Hops: Citra, Mosaic, Galaxy, Strata

Yeast: A15 Independence

THE STATS

ABV: 3.8%

IBU: 40

THE EXPERIENCE

Visual: Dark golden with a light haze

Aroma: Tropical fruit, orange citrus, grapefruit

Taste: Unobtrusive malt character allows hops to take center stage; flavors of orange, pineapple, mango, and sweet berries are packed into this easy-drinking session ale

Mouthfeel: Medium-bodied with a dry finish

About Indeed Brewing Company

At Indeed Brewing Company, we’re cultivating an artfully eclectic line-up of beers from the heart of Northeast Minneapolis and our new home in the Walker’s Point neighborhood of Milwaukee. Indeed’s diverse offerings are anchored by its flagship Day Tripper Pale Ale, driven by new hits like Flavorwave IPA and Pistachio Cream Ale, and elevated by its series of wild barrel-aged beer. Well-known as an engaged and community-oriented brewery, Indeed’s taprooms are warm, welcoming, and home to Indeed We Can, the company’s employee-driven charitable giving program, which donates 100% of taproom net profits to an employee-sponsored local nonprofit every Wednesday of the year. Indeed believes innovation isn’t just one thing—it’s a culture created around good people, good beers, and good experiences. Join them in the pursuit of what’s good.

https://www.indeedbrewing.com/