Indeed Brewing Company Launches Brightside Sea Salt and Lemon Lager

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.— Indeed Brewing Company’s Brightside Sea Salt and Lemon Lager (5.2% ABV) is available this summer across Minnesota and Wisconsin. A squeeze of lemon and wisp of sea salt puts a surprising twist on this crispy lager, expertly balancing tart notes of lemon within a subtly sweet honey lager. Looking on the bright side is easier with one in hand.

Packed with sweet and citrusy notes of orange, pineapple, mango, and berries, Modern Age Session IPA is big on flavor but low in alcohol. A subtle malt profile lets Citra, Mosaic, Galaxy, and Strata hop superstars shine bright in this 3.8% ABV, medium-bodied, low-calorie brew.

“In Minnesota and Wisconsin, we’re always very ready for summer, and what’s making us even more excited is the release of our new summer beer, Brightside Sea Salt & Lemon Lager. This beer came out of a partnership with a badass seafood restaurant in Minneapolis (shoutout to Smack Shack!),” said Ryan Bandy, Indeed Brewing Company’s Director of Experience. “The ocean salt was an inspiration—how it stays with you in your hair, on your lips, on your skin. When we were doing R&D for Brightside, we were shocked at how good salt was in the lager. It makes sense in hindsight—salt acts as a magnifying glass, intensifying flavors. It’s kind of the perfect summer beer—awesome in the sun, punchy and bright at night, and delicious with all types of food. We think we really hit on something with this beer and are stoked to get it to a wider audience.”

THE GOODS

Malt: Pilsner, Vienna, Acidulated

Hops: Amarillo

Yeast: L17 Harvest

Special Ingredients: Lemonade extract, sea salt, orange blossom honey, orange peel, lime peel

THE STATS

ABV: 5.2%

IBU: 10

THE EXPERIENCE

Visual: Clear, golden yellow with a rocky white head

Aroma: Lemon and salt with notes of orange blossom and citrus

Taste: Lemon salt, honey

Mouthfeel: Bright, refreshing, drying

About Indeed Brewing Company

At Indeed Brewing Company, we’re cultivating an artfully eclectic line-up of beers from the heart of Northeast Minneapolis and our new home in the Walker’s Point neighborhood of Milwaukee. Indeed’s diverse offerings are anchored by its flagship Day Tripper Pale Ale, driven by new hits like Flavorwave IPA and Pistachio Cream Ale, and elevated by its series of wild barrel-aged beer. Well-known as an engaged and community-oriented brewery, Indeed’s taprooms are warm, welcoming, and home to Indeed We Can, the company’s employee-driven charitable giving program, which donates 100% of taproom net profits to an employee-sponsored local nonprofit every Wednesday of the year. Indeed believes innovation isn’t just one thing—it’s a culture created around good people, good beers, and good experiences. Join them in the pursuit of what’s good.

For More Information:

https://www.indeedbrewing.com/