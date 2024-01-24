Indeed Brewing Company Announces 2024 Brand Calendar

Indeed Brewing Companyâ€™s 2024 calendar forecasts exciting new flavors and innovative packaging this year, as well as repeat appearances by the beers that fans know and love. The brewery will continue to expand its lineup of THC + CBD-infused beverages and gummies. Known for bold flavors, intriguing package design and a dedication to community involvement, Indeed Brewing Company looks forward to another year of good people, good beers and good experiences

Year-round Favorites

Beloved year-round brands will return to the Indeed lineup this year, led by Pistachio Cream Ale and Flavorwave IPA. Pistachio Cream Ale, a nutty cream ale that continues to add fans to its cult following, remains the best-selling beer on draft in both the Minneapolis and Milwaukee Indeed taprooms. This fan-favorite is getting a brand extension this year, with the release of Imperial Pistachio Cream Ale, an 8% ABV brew with even bolder flavors, in 19.2 oz cans.

Bright golden with a gentle haze, Indeedâ€™s Flavorwave IPA delivers pineapple, citrus and stone fruit aromas and a rush of fruity, tropical hop flavor. Find Flavorwave and Pistachio Cream Ale in 12-packs across Minnesota and Wisconsin throughout 2024. Other core, year-round offerings cover a widely appealing range of styles, including Modern Age IPA, Day Tripper Pale Ale, Mexican Honey Imperial Lager and Mexican Honey Light Lager.

Seasonal Must-sips

Indeed Brewing Companyâ€™s seasonal releases are here for a good time, not a long time, so plan ahead to get them before theyâ€™re gone. Lorettaâ€™s Dark Lager provides a familiar, warming presence in the late winter months; followed by the release of Bright Side Sea Salt and Lemon Lager in early spring, with sunny citrus flavors that will persist through September. LSD Honey Ale, a kaleidoscopic spiral of lavender, sunflower honey and dates, will also be available for a limited time in the spring. Oktoberfest comes but once a year for a short time in the fall, followed by the return of Lorettaâ€™s Dark Lager.

New to the seasonal rotation this year, Indeedâ€™s Tidalwave Double IPA will surge into the summer with a tsunami of flavor. This exciting extension of Flavorwave IPA surfs up a powerful, tropical hop experience in 16oz cans. In the winter, Fruit Cult Imperial Red, a deviously dark offering with fanatical flavors of dried fruit, will hit shelves, also in 16oz cans.

Variety Show

Variety packs represent one of craft beerâ€™s largest trends and are a favorite packaging type among Indeed fans. Accordingly, the Hop Parade Variety Mixed Pack, introduced in 2023, will put on display the finest hop flavors during the winter months; and springtime brings with it the popular Cream Ale Social Variety Pack

Elevated Offerings

Indeed Brewing Company will introduce Double High Fiver: White Gummy Sparkling THC beverage to its lineup this year, among their largest-dosage offerings at 10mg THC + 10mg CBD. Indeedâ€™s range of THC and CBD products offer something for everyone seeking to elevate their experience, from Two Good, which has only 2mg THC and 2mg CBD, to best-selling Double High Fiver: Pink Burst, delivering a sparkling 10mg THC and 10 mg CBD. Indeedâ€™s array of sparkling THC and CBD-infused beverages and newly released gummies are available to ship directly to 23 states via the Gear Shop.

Join Indeed Brewing Company at their Minneapolis or Milwaukee taprooms this year to enjoy your favorite brands and try new flavors or find their artfully eclectic offerings across their distribution footprint via the beer finder. Whatever your flavor, the team at Indeed Brewing Company wishes you good times and good vibes as we enter the new year.

About Indeed Brewing Company

Indeed Brewing Company cultivates an artfully eclectic lineup of beers from its headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota and pilot brewery in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Indeedâ€™s diverse offerings feature old-time favorites like Day Tripper Pale Ale, current hits like Flavorwave IPA and Pistachio Cream Ale, and now go beyond beer to include THC-infused seltzers. Well-known as a community-oriented brewery, Indeedâ€™s taprooms are home to Indeed We Can, the employee-driven charitable giving program that donates 100% of taproom net profits to an employee-selected nonprofit every week of the year. Indeed believes innovation isnâ€™t just one thingâ€”itâ€™s a culture created around good people, good beers, and good experiences.

For More Information:

https://www.indeedbrewing.com/